Morning briefing: Airline's response after plane with Indians grounded; Covid JN.1 variant updates, more news

A lawyer for Romania-based Legend Airlines said the company believed it had done nothing wrong, had committed no offence after officials in France on Thursday grounded a Nicaragua-bound plane carrying more than 300 Indian passengers over suspected “human trafficking". French Police also questioned two men Friday after the Airbus A340 had flown in from the United Arab Emirates and landed at Vatry airport in eastern France for a technical stopover. The two men in custody were among the passengers. Dig deeper. This photograph taken on August 1, 2016, shows the Paris Vatry Airport, near Vatry. A Nicaragua-bound plane carrying more than 300 Indian passengers en route from the United Arab Emirates, has been grounded at the airport over suspected "human trafficking".(AFP)

India has reported a total of 22 cases of Covid-19 subvariant JN.1 so far, forcing health departments to take necessary precautions to prevent the virus from spreading. However, according to officials, there have been no reports of clustering of cases till now, and all the cases of the JN.1 subvariant have mild symptoms. In view of the sudden spike in cases in several states, the Centre on Friday directed states to send samples of all Covid positive test swabs for whole genome sequencing to identify the set of mutations. Dig deeper.

Team India will return to action in the longest format of the game on December 26 as the side takes part in the first of two Tests against South Africa. The series will mark the much-awaited return of India's star batting duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as well as pacer Jasprit Bumrah. While Mohammed Shami was touted to return to Indian team in the Test series for the first time since the World Cup, he was forced out of the tour with an injury. Dig deeper.

There’s only one way to describe Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire to someone who hasn’t watched it. It’s the lovechild of director Prashanth Neel’s previous work, Ugramm and KGF, carefully curated to suit Prabhas’ style. But to classify it as just that would be an understatement. Salaar is an almost 3-hour-long saga that delves into the politics, relationships and betrayals of the fictional world of Khansaar. Dig deeper.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. Yesterday, the makers of the upcoming film released a peppy foot-tapping number - Ishq Jaisa Kuch - on YouTube, and it shows the duo looking hot as they groove to the song against a scenic backdrop near the sea. While Hrithik and Deepika's chemistry in the song floored their fans, a few netizens also loved their outfits. One of Deepika's looks in the music video stood out for us, and it features an embellished mixed metal mini skirt and bralette. Scroll through to know its price. Dig deeper.

