‘Murder plot’ against Pannun: Czech govt reacts as Indian man's family moves Supreme Court

The Czech government said India's judicial authorities have "no jurisdiction" in the case involving Nikhil Gupta – the Indian national named in a US indictment over an alleged plot to kill Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil – days after his family approached the Supreme Court seeking its intervention in the matter. Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in his office on in New York.(AP)

Nikhil Gupta has been in a Prague jail since he was detained in the Czech Republic in June. The US has approached the Czech government for Gupta's extradition and proceedings relating to it are underway.

"Any judicial authorities of the Republic of India have no jurisdiction in the matter in question, the case is under the jurisdiction of the competent authorities of the Czech Republic," news agency PTI quoted Czech justice ministry spokesperson Vladimir Repka as saying.

Last week, a family member of Gupta, 52, moved the Supreme Court on his behalf pleading for issuing direction to the Indian government to intervene in the extradition proceedings and ensure a fair trial in the case.

On December 21, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Indian officials have been given consular access on three occasions to Gupta. The Indian side has also extended consular assistance to Gupta, Bagchi told a regular media briefing in response to several questions regarding the Indian national.

“An Indian national is currently in the custody of Czech authorities pending a request for extradition to the US. We have received consular access [on] at least...three occasions,” Bagchi said.

“We are extending necessary consular assistance to the individual as per the requirement. And one family member has approached the Supreme Court, which is a separate issue,” he said.

The US federal prosecutors have charged Gupta with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun, already declared an “individual terrorist” in India, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate allegations.

Responding to allegations made in a petition filed in the Supreme Court by Gupta's family that he was not having adequate legal representation, Repka said according to the applicable legislation of the Czech Republic, the defence counsel must always be representing a person against whom extradition proceedings are initiated.

"If a person does not have a defence counsel in cases where must have one, a defence counsel would be immediately appointed by the competent court," Repka told PTI in an email responding to a query.

"According to the available information, Nikhil Gupta is represented in the proceeding on his extradition to a foreign state by a defence counsel of his own choice, Petr SlepiÄka," he said.

Czech government on appropriate diet in jail

Repka also dismissed allegations that Gupta was not being provided appropriate diet in the prison.

"Likewise, the ministry of justice of the Czech Republic does not have any information, nor has received any complaints that Nikhil Gupta has been provided with an inappropriate diet," Repka said.

(With inputs from agencies)