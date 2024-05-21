Morning briefing: Calcutta HC pulls up ECI over BJP ads on TMC; SII ships malaria vaccine to Africa, and more news

The Calcutta high court on Monday pulled up the Election Commission (EC) for its “gross failure” to address complaints pertaining to “derogatory” advertisements published by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, and restrained the opposition party from carrying out materials that are in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). A single bench of justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya passed the order while hearing a petition by the TMC, seeking to restrain the BJP from publishing advertisements that are in violation of the poll code. Earlier this month, the BJP had published at least four advertisements in vernacular dailies, portraying the ruling party as corrupt and one that is against the Hindus, and claiming that women are not safe under the present regime. Dig deeper Lok Sabha polls: The TMC filed multiple complaints with the EC and later moved the high court after alleged inaction by the poll body.(File/Representational Pic)

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), announced on Monday that it has shipped its first batch of malaria vaccines— R21/Matrix-M— to Africa. “The initial shipment will be sent to the Central African Republic (CAR), followed by other African countries such as South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo in the next coming days. In total, 1,63,800 doses of the R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine have been specifically allocated for CAR region, out of which only 43,200 doses will be dispatched today from Serum Institute of India’s facility,” SII said in a statement. Developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford and Novavax, the vaccine is the second to be authorized for use in children in malaria-endemic regions. Dig deeper

Iran and Russia are cyberattacking US water systems, EPA warns Dig deeper

AI 'godfather' Geoffrey Hinton 'very worried' about AI taking away your job: What he said Dig deeper

‘Ready to go back to RSS’: Calcutta high court judge Chitta Ranjan Dash in farewell speech Dig deeper

DMK likely to hold two-day global conference for Tamil deity Murugan Dig deeper

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently opened up about what his father said when he first came up with the idea to launch his startup nearly two decades ago. He shared this memory while attending Vishesh Sampark, an event hosted by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology. A video capturing Goyal’s speech has rapidly gained traction on social media. In the video, he not only reflects on his father’s remarks but also provides an overview of the evolving startup landscape in India. Dig deeper

Jamie Dimon - chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase- told shareholders that the timetable of his retirement is “not five years anymore” when asked about how long he planned to remain at the top job. The largest US bank is “well on the way” with its succession plans, he said. Jamie Dimon has held the top job at the firm since 2006 and earlier this year, the 68-year-old CEO moved some faces into new senior roles as he prepares potential successors, it was reported. Jenn Piepszak and Troy Rohrbaugh were pushed to expanded commercial and investment bank while Marianne Lake got sole control of the segment. Dig deeper

Meghan Markle's ascending to the White House has been a topic of fervent discussion following her and Prince Harry’s recent visit to Nigeria, has amplified speculations about Meghan’s political aspirations, with some experts suggesting she could be a serious contender for the White House. Erika Alexander, Meghan’s former co-star on the television series ‘Suits,’ recently endorsed her potential candidacy, stating confidently that Meghan is “heading to the White House” and could very well be on her way to becoming the next POTUS. Dig deeper

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the Bvlgari Aeterna event in Rome, Italy. Several pictures and videos of the actor at the event emerged on social media platforms. Apart from her stunning outfit, Priyanka chose to accentuate her style by sporting a new hairdo. For the event, Priyanka wore an off-shoulder cream and black dress. She chose a short hairstyle with the outfit. Priyanka also wore the Serpenti Aeterna necklace. She was also seen holding a flower bouquet and smiling as she walked at the event. The actor posed for pictures with Anne Hathaway, Liu Yifei, and Shu Qi at the event. Anne looked stunning in a thigh-high slit white outfit. Shu Qi wore a blue and red outfit, while Liu Yifei was seen in a green and golden dress. Dig deeper

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film "Mr. And Mrs. Mahi". On Monday, the actor visited Varanasi along with her co-star Rajkummar Rao. Their videos and pictures from the visit quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from their followers. In the posts, the stylish actress can be seen performing the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, donning a mesmerising blue saree. Jhanvi's back-to-back promotional looks are earning praise from fashion critics as she has mastered the method dressing trend. From her jersey blouse to her spherical sequined purse, her outfits perfectly embody the theme of her upcoming film. Dig deeper

MS Dhoni's input can become a crucial factor in selecting the next head coach of Team India. With the IPL out of the way for Dhoni - Chennai Super Kings were knocked out of the tournament after losing their last league match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru - the BCCI is considering seeking the legendary cricketer's help to become a deal breaker between the board and CSK head coach Stephen Fleming. Hindustan Times has learnt that Fleming, a decorated cricketer during his playing days, who also captained New Zealand in 303 matches and is the longest-serving coach in the IPL, was the board's first choice to replace Rahul Dravid as India's head coach after the T20 World Cup. But the former Kiwi opener has expressed his reluctance to commit till 2027. Dig deeper

