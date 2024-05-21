Janhvi Kapoor radiates timeless grace in blue silk saree as she performs Ganga Aarti in Varanasi with Rajkummar Rao

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film "Mr. And Mrs. Mahi". On Monday, the actor visited Varanasi along with her co-star Rajkummar Rao. Their videos and pictures from the visit quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from their followers. In the posts, the stylish actress can be seen performing the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, donning a mesmerising blue saree. Jhanvi's back-to-back promotional looks are earning praise from fashion critics as she has mastered the method dressing trend. Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in blue saree during Varanasi visit with Rajkumar Rao(Instagram)

From her jersey blouse to her spherical sequined purse, her outfits perfectly embody the theme of her upcoming film. The actress is a total stunner and continues to hit fashion targets like a pro. Her latest ethnic look in Six Yards of Grace is no exception and is sure to leave you in awe. Scroll down to find out more. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor promotes movie in style, rocks method dressing trend with ombre saree and '6 Mahi' blouse. Check photos )

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in elegant blue saree look for Varanasi visit

Jahnvi's look for the religious outing is all about elegance and grace as she exudes timeless sophistication in a gorgeous saree. In a stunning shade of blue, her saree features luxurious silk fabric and traditional white Warli embroidery on the pallu, adding a dose of India's rich art and culture. The gold border that adorns her saree all over radiates sartorial finesse. She wrapped it beautifully around her, letting the pallu fall elegantly from her shoulders.

She paired it with a matching half-sleeved blouse for the perfect ethnic look. In terms of accessories, Janhvi styled her look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings, gold stacked bangles on her wrist and a green emerald ring adorning her finger. Her minimal make-up look included nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-covered eyelashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. She styled her luscious locks in a centre-parting, neat bun and finished it off with white gajra. Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, kept things minimal yet stylish in a white shirt and beige trousers ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor is a saree lover and is often spotted in these beautiful traditional garments during her religious outings, be it a visit to Siddhi Vinayak or Tirupati. The actress certainly knows how to pull off the traditional attire with style and grace. If you don't believe us, head over to her chic Instagram diaries filled with glamorous saree looks, providing a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. Her latest look is timeless and a must-have for your wardrobe.