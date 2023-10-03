Morning briefing: Centre sanctions BIP along LAC, Nadella's bombshell in Google antitrust trial; all latest news

In a first, the Centre has sanctioned Border Intelligence Posts (BIPs) along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to keep an eye on China's activities. According to officials, the BIPs will gather information including China's military and weapons buildup, as well as regular transgression and incursion attempts to change the status quo, and submit reports to the government regarding any unusual activity. Each BIP which will be created along with the border outposts (BOPs) of ITBP, would have 4-5 intelligence officers with specific duties, officials said. Currently, there are over 180 BOPs of ITBP at the LAC from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. Dig deeper A top official said that all sensitive BOPs will have specially trained intelligence officers, who will have access to latest surveillance tools. (HT Photo)

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella on Monday testified as a witness for the US Justice Department in a landmark antitrust trial against Google's parent company, Alphabet. Dropping bombshells in the courtroom, Nadella said that unfair tactics used by Google led to its dominance as a search engine, thwarting his company's rival program, Bing. He also revealed that Microsoft Corp. was willing to hide its search engine’s “Bing” brand on Apple Inc. devices in order to secure an agreement with the iPhone maker. Dig deeper

Documents revealed that the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023 will benefit real estate companies that own land in what was to be declared “deemed forest” in Haryana’s Aravallis. According to the latest jamabandi records of 2018-19 accessed by Hindustan Times, nearly 1,000 acres of Mangar’s forest-like area, also denoted as gair mumkin pahar (uncultivable land) is owned by these three companies. Meanwhile, other private companies also own smaller patches of land in the area. Dig deeper

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan has minted ₹612 crore so far at the domestic box office collection since its release nearly a month ago. Helmed by Atlee, the film was released in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. On the 26th day of its release, Jawan earlier ₹6.80 crore nett in India for all languages, as per early estimates. The week one collection of Jawan was ₹ 389.88 crore (Hindi: ₹347.98 crore; Tamil: ₹23.86 crore; Telugu: ₹18.04 crore). Dig deeper

Priyanka Chopra recently served a gorgeous Fall look during an outing in New York City that cost around ₹91,570 (USD 1,100). As the paparazzi clicked the actress, she could be seen donning a turtle necklined blue sweater, full-length billowy sleeves, cinched cuffs, a ribbed design all over, an asymmetric high-low hem, a cropped front displaying midriff, and a relaxed fitting. She styled the cardigan with a matching cyan blue midi skirt featuring a mid-rise waist, a side thigh-high slit, a bodycon silhouette, and ribbed details. Priyanka also paired the dress with a dark tan-coloured high-heeled boots, a silver Serpenti shoulder bag from Bulgari, and Bulgari jewels like a sleek bracelet, dangling earrings, and statement rings. Dig deeper

