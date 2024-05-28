Morning briefing: Dhruv Rathee reacts to 'fake allegations'; IMD predicts ‘above normal’ monsoon; and more

Popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee rejected "fake allegations" against him on Monday. This response came after Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal claimed she had been receiving rape and death threats following Rathee’s video about her alleged assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar. Rathee took to social media platform X to state that attempts were being made to defame him and that the "perpetrators are pretending to be victims," without naming any individuals specifically. He emphasized that the allegations were baseless and intended to tarnish his reputation. Dig deeper. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday reiterated its initial forecast, confirming that this year’s Southwest monsoon will bring "above normal" rainfall, expected to be 106% of the long period average, with a model error of +/-4%. Despite the positive overall forecast, IMD warned that northwest India, including Delhi, will endure a hot and humid June, with humidity exacerbating the discomfort more than the ongoing heatwave. Additionally, June could see below-normal rainfall in this region. This update was part of IMD's second Long Range Forecast for the Southwest monsoon, consistent with their first forecast issued on April 15. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Gautam Gambhir's return to Kolkata Knight Riders marks a significant comeback, with eight seasons and three IPL trophies to his name. His achievement is matched only by Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. After leading the team to two titles as player-captain, Gambhir returned after a decade as a mentor to secure a third trophy. His homecoming to the franchise that cemented his IPL legacy was celebrated, leaving KKR eagerly awaiting this trifecta. Shah Rukh Khan, reflecting the sentiment, recalled Gambhir's last celebrated cartwheel in 2014, speculating on what could have been had he been at full health. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

"Panchayat 3" has finally arrived after a two-year wait, offering a mix of surprises, amusement, dazzle, and occasional falter. This season delves into the political landscape of rural India and bureaucracy, led by a stellar cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav. While the performances shine, the series leaves some loose ends, potentially leaving the audience wanting more closure on certain aspects of the storyline. Dig deeper.

Health and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to be a fashion icon, impressing both on-screen and off-screen with her stylish looks. Recently, she stole the show at a Netflix event in a summer-ready brown slip dress paired with a color-coordinated blazer, perfectly embodying the elevated essential dressing trend. Celebrity stylist Sanya Kapoor shared pictures of Kareena's stunning look on Instagram, further solidifying her dominance in the Bollywood fashion scene. Dig deeper.

It's Trending

Dipa Karmakar made history by winning the gold medal in the women's vault apparatus at the Asian Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Her remarkable achievement received widespread praise across India. Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, joined in the accolades, sharing a heartfelt post on social media to celebrate Karmakar's inspiring journey and significant milestone. Dig deeper.