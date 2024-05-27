 Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar denied bail in Swati Maliwal assault case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar denied bail in Swati Maliwal assault case

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2024 05:51 PM IST

Delhi Tis Hazari Court dismisses the bail application moved by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Monday dismissed the bail application moved by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal alleged assault case.

Kumar is in judicial custody, days after being arrested by the Delhi Police on the basis of an FIR filed by Swati Maliwal. He is accused of assaulting her at Kejriwal's residence on May 13.

Maliwal, who was also present in the court during the hearing, broke down while the defence counsel was arguing in the case. 
"They have a huge troll machinery, they have pumped the machinery, she said in the court. 

“The accused was taken to Mumbai and Lucknow by the leaders of the party. If this accused is released on bail there would be a threat to me and my family,” she added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar.(PTI file)
Maliwal, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, alleged that Bibhav Kumar is not an ordinary man, he getting the facilities used by the ministers.

During the hearing, Kumar's counsel N Hariharan argued that Maliwal went to Kejriwal's residence and called Bibhav Kumar, who was not present at the CM's house. He alleged that Maliwal headed towards the CM's residence without any permission or prior appointment. 

“Can anyone enter in this manner, this is the official residence of CM,” Hariharan argued. There was a trespass and a report was also filed."

"She had no appointment for a meeting, and there was no message of her arrival," he argued.

He further submitted that she was stopped by the security staff after which she asked them "You will make an MP wait," the senior Advocate referred to the report.

Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal has alleged that she was assaulted by Kejriwal's personal assistant Kumar when she had gone to meet the CM at his residence on May 13. Kumar had been in police custody after being arrested on May 18.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
