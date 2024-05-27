‘Ek bade YouTuber hain…’: What Swati Maliwal, Bibhav Kumar argued over assault case in Delhi court

A magisterial court in Delhi on Monday heard a bail plea filed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence on May 13. Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar.

Swati Maliwal broke down in the Tis Hazari Court after a lawyer of Bibhav Kumar said she chose the spot of the alleged assault at the Delhi chief minister's residence because there was no CCTV camera, which could record the incident.

Swati Maliwal hit back at AAP's “army of trolls” and blamed a popular YouTuber for increasing rape and death threats. She also told the court that if Bibhav Kumar was granted bail, then there would be a danger to her life and family as "he is not an ordinary person".

What Swati Maliwal said in court:

“Puri party ke leaders press conferences karne lag gaye meri statement ke baad. Baar baar bola gaya main BJP ki agent hoon. Jab Bibhav arrest huye, unko hero paint kiya gaya.” (They called me a BJP agent and painted Bibhav as a hero when he was arrested).

“Ek bahut bade YouTuber hain...Jo pehele AAP volunteer the. Unhone one-sided video banaya. Uske baad mujhe lagataar death threats aane lag gaye (There is a big YouTuber, who used to be an AAP volunteer. After he made a one-sided video (over the incident), I received many death threats).”

“Ek ek din mein teen teen press conference kari gayi hain, jisme kaha gaya hai ki main BJP ki agent hoon. CM sahab accused ko leke Lucknow aur Mumbai rallies mein ja rahe hain. Jab usko arrest kar liya toh CM sahab road pe aaye aur isko protest karne large. Inke paas ek bahut badi machinery hai, jiska istemaal karke mera character assassination kiya ja raha hain. (Three press conferences were held in a single day, in which it has been said that I am an agent of the BJP. The chief minister took the accused to rallies in Lucknow and Mumbai. When he was arrested, the chief minister came out on the streets to protest. They have a massive machinery, which is being used to assassinate my character).”

Ye aadmi mamooli PA nahi hain, jo facility ek mantri ko nahi milti hai woh bhi enjoy karta hai (He is not just an ordinary PA; he enjoys facilities that even a minister does not get)."

What Bibhav Kumar side said in court:

Bibhav Kumar sought bail in Swati Maliwal assault case, flagged 3-day delay in filling complaint.

“She was the DCW chief…She was well aware of her rights. If her rights were violated, then she should have made the complaint immediately,” Bibhav Kumar’s counsel N Hariharan said.

'We don't know the nature of wounds. Are they recent? or three days old?' Hariharan said.

Bibhav Kumar's counsel showed the MLC to the court and said, 'The date of the MLC is on May 16. This incident allegedly took place on May 13. This is an unexplainable gap."

“Swati Maliwal did not say that the CM called her to visit his premises... what she did amounts to trespass. Can someone enter anyone's residence like this? This is the CM house,” he said.

"She (Maliwal was asked to wait outside). She barged in. Can being an MP give you a licence to do anything? She had some pre-meditated thoughts before coming (to the CM's residence)," Bibhav Kumar's counsel said.

The court reserved its order on Bibhav Kumar's bail plea in the Swati Maliwal assault case until 4 pm. on Monday. Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal reserved the order after hearing the arguments.

Bibhav Kumar was sent to four days of judicial custody on May 24.