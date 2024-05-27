 Swati Maliwal assault case: NCW calls for probe into Arvind Kejriwal's phone records, claims Bibhav called after… | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Swati Maliwal assault case: NCW calls for probe into Arvind Kejriwal's phone records, claims Bibhav called after…

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2024 05:28 PM IST

The women's panel claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, was summoned to the CM's residence following the arrival of AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday called for an investigation into the call detail records of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that his aide Bibhav Kumar was summoned to the CM's residence after AAP MP Swati Maliwal reached there.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at a polling station in Civil Lines in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at a polling station in Civil Lines in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Kumar is accused of assaulting the AAP Rajya Sabha member at the chief minister's residence on May 13.

“It has come to the notice of the NCW that during Ms. Maliwal's visit to the residence of the Chief Minister of Delhi, Mr. Bibhav Kumar was called after the arrival of Swati Maliwal at the CM residence,” the women's panel said in a press note.

“In light of this, it is imperative to investigate the Call Detail Records (CDR) of all relevant individuals, including the Chief Minister of Delhi, to ascertain on whose direction Mr. Bibhav Kumar was summoned.”

Read: ‘Ek bade YouTuber hain…’: What Swati Maliwal, Bibhav Kumar argued over assault case in Delhi court

The NCW also insisted on stringent action against individuals, who have been issuing rape and death threats to Maliwal.

It has called for the accused to be charged under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and has demanded a comprehensive report on the actions taken within three days.

A magisterial court on Monday reserved its order on the bail plea of Bibhav Kumar in the assault case. He was sent to four days' judicial custody on May 24.

Read: Kejriwal seeks extension of interim bail for medical tests

Senior advocate N Hariharan, appearing for Kumar, argued that the complainant went to CM's residence and called PA Bibhav Kumar. Kumar was not present at the CM's house, after which she headed towards the CM's residence without any permission or prior appointment, according to the lawyer.

"Can anyone enter in this manner, this is the official residence of CM," Hariharan argued. "There was a trespass and a report was also filed."

"She had no appointment for a meeting, and there was no message of her arrival," he submitted.

Read: Is Swati Maliwal, 'assaulted' by Arvind Kejriwal's aide, resigning from AAP? Rajya Sabha MP opens up on next move

Hariharan further argued that the injuries can be self-inflicted.

At this point, Swati Maliwal broke down in tears, reported ANI.

Additional Public Prosecutor(APP) Atul Srivastava opposed the bail application and submitted that intention is not required to make out a case of Culpable homicide not amounting to murder, knowledge is sufficient.

"The accused had beaten a lady, alone dragged her and her head hit the centre table, will this not cause death," Srivastava said.

"If I slap a lady in an open place, it is outraging the modesty of a woman," he added.

