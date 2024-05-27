Is Swati Maliwal, 'assaulted' by Arvind Kejriwal's aide, resigning from AAP? Rajya Sabha MP opens up on next move

Swati Maliwal, Rajya Sabha MP, has said she will not quit the Aam Aadmi Party as “it does not belong to two or three people”. In an interview with The Indian Express, which comes days after she alleged that she was assaulted by Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar when she had gone to meet the Delhi chief minister at his residence on May 13, Swati Maliwal said no one from the Bharatiya Janata Party approached her after the incident. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal (R) and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“If I was not speaking the truth, maybe (relations between her and the party could have been mended)… Despite being beaten up so badly, I tried to compose myself because there was a larger election underway and I knew this issue would be politicised. I understand it. I tried to control myself, but no way… They have harmed the entire women’s movement by victim shaming. I will stay in the party because it does not belong to two or three people. I have given it my sweat and blood too,” The Indian Express quoted Swati Maliwal as saying.

The former Delhi Commission for Women chief, however, said only the Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena spoke to her “but he is on a Constitutional post”. "He asked me what had happened and asked if I was facing any problems in my dealings with the police,” Swati Maliwal said.

In a separate interview with Hindustan Times, Swati Maliwal said on Sunday that she does not intend to quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). She also claimed that she was told that if she were to lodge a complaint over the matter, they would term her a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agent.

The AAP did not respond to requests for comments on the allegations. Kumar has filed a counter-complaint, accusing Maliwal of forcefully entering the CM’s premises and using abusive language.

“I left my job as an engineer in 2006… I was a full-time volunteer with Arvind Kejriwal. I was a core committee member of the Anna (Hazare) movement... My blood and sweat went into the foundation of the party… I was made MP because of my hard work and dedication… I want to make it clear that I did not have any personal animosity with anyone at the party. Delhi Police will investigate why I was assaulted and at whose behest,” she said.

Maliwal also claimed that Arvind Kejriwal had not called her so far. “The situation would have been different to the extent that at least to my mind, I would have been sure that he was not involved. I would have still filed a (police) complaint. That relationship would have remained intact and I would have liked to know what he thinks. Today I am not giving anyone a clean chit,” IE quoted the AAP MP as saying.

Meanwhile, Bibhav Kumar has moved a bail plea at a Delhi court, which has sought a response from Delhi Police. Bibhav Kumar's counsels moved the plea after he was sent to four days of judicial custody on Friday last week. The court heard the plea on Monday.

His anticipatory bail plea filed earlier was observed as becoming "infructuous" by the court. The Delhi Police has claimed that Bibhav Kumar was not cooperating in the investigation, was evasive in his replies and has not disclosed his mobile phone password.