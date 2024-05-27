Maliwal says won’t quit: ‘AAP doesn’t belong to 3-4 people’

Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, who has accused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide of assaulting her, said on Sunday that she does not intend to quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). MP Swati Maliwal denied claims by the AAP that she reached the CM’s residence without an appointment, trespassed, and misbehaved while forcibly trying to meet the CM. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

She also claimed that she was told that if she were to lodge a complaint over the matter, they would term her a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agent.

The AAP did not respond to requests for comments on the allegations. Kumar has filed a counter complaint, accusing Maliwal of forcefully entering the CM’s premises and using abusive language.

“I left my job as an engineer in 2006… I was a full-time volunteer with Arvind Kejriwal. I was a core committee member of the Anna (Hazare) movement... My blood and sweat went into the foundation of the party… I was made MP because of my hard work and dedication… I want to make it clear that I did not have any personal animosity with anyone at the party. Delhi Police will investigate why I was assaulted and at whose behest,” she said.

“The AAP does not belong to three-four people. It is my party as well. I will remain in this party,” she added.

Maliwal also denied claims by the AAP that she reached the CM’s residence without an appointment, trespassed, and misbehaved while forcibly trying to meet the CM.

“No one can enter the CM’s office residence if security personnel do not allow them to enter. I did not force my way into the CM’s office by fighting with security officials. If I was trespassing, how did I reach the drawing room of the CM’s residence?” she said.

“AAP leaders called me and also met me... In the three days following my assault, I was told that if I lodged a complaint they would term me as a BJP agent… When I reached the police station, I was flooded with phone calls,” she said.

“After I reached home, (AAP MP) Sanjay Singh arrived at my residence, other leaders also arrived. They saw my condition, and went back to meet Arvind ji and also met Bibhav… Later he (Singh) acknowledged it (the alleged assault) in the media... But the next day we saw Bibhav moving around with Arvind ji. Arvind ji also held a street protest for Bibhav, he never hit the streets for Manish (Sisodia) ji,” she said.