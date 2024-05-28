Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta learned this 'strange lesson in branding' from her 2-year-old son

Edelweiss Mutual Funds CEO Radhika Gupta shared a "strange" lesson in branding that she learned from her two-year-old son. She said that her son, Remy, in love with JCB which is a heavy equipment manufacturer that he fancies. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "If someone ever asked me the first brand my toddler would fall in love with, I would have never guessed this. 'JCB' is the first brand he learnt!" Radhika Gupta with her son Remy in Bengaluru.

She added, “And now as I am birthday planning, I am realising this brand - where the product has nothing to do with kids -- is all over. They are cakes, gift wrap, clothes, bedsheets, bags and toys with this print because little boys are obsessed with them. A strange lesson in branding I learnt from JCB India Ltd and a 2-year-old!”

On Radhika Gupta's post, Capitalmind founder and CEO Deepak Shenoy said, "And just incredible that none of the Indian manufacturers of such vehicles - heck, even most cars - don't make (or license) the toy versions of their construction equipment. It's ridiculously popular. There's a place in Bangalore with a mini JCB thingy to pick and drop things."

Agreeing with Deepak Shenoy, Radhika Gupta requested Mahindra chairperson Anand Mahindra to begin manufacturing toy versions of their cars, saying, “You guys should do licensed versions of Mahindra cars for kids. I am sure little versions of the Thar will be very popular!”