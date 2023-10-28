Morning briefing: India abstains from UN vote on Israel war; Mahua on her Parliament login and and all the latest news

India has abstained from voting on a resolution in the United Nations that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the ongoing war been Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. The resolution drafted by Jordan called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip but had no mention of Hamas. It was adopted with 120 nations voting in its favour, 14 against it and 45 abstaining. India, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the UK abstained from voting. Canada later proposed an amendment that a paragraph condemning the 'terrorist attacks by Hamas' be inserted. India voted in favour of Canada's proposed amendment along with 87 other nations. But it could not be adopted as it did not have a two-third majority. Dig deeper. The UN General Assembly in an emergency special session to debate a resolution on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in New York City on October 27.(Reuters)

Israel's deterrence – 'Gaza will feel our wrath tonight'; Hamas vows 'full force'.

'Not drawing red lines for Israel,' US says after Tel Aviv intensifies attack on Gaza.

In an interview to India Today, Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has explained that she gave her Parliament login and password to Darshan Hiranandani as there is no rule as to who can have the login and who can not and no MP puts the questions themselves. The login and the passwords remain with their team. "But then an OTP comes and it comes to my phone only. It does not go to Darshan's phone. Only when I provide the OTP, the questions are submitted," Mahua Moitra said dismissing all charges brought against her by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Dig deeper.

Delhi's 'poor' air condition prevails; 'very poor' quality likely today.

Telangana elections: CM face will be from backward caste, says Amit Shah.

Shivakumar to replace Siddaramaiah as as CM after 2.5 yrs, Congress MLA claims.

Maine mass shooting suspect, who killed 18 people in US' state, found dead.

Israel's prime minister and its army are damagingly divided.

Producer Shiladtiya Bora made his directorial debut with Bhagwan Bharose recently. The film tells the story of two village kids, and weaves a stark message on communal harmony, through the innocence of the kids. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker talks about the experience of working with the kids Satendra Soni and Sparsh Suman, Vinay Pathak's unwavering support for the film, and more. Earlier this year, the film won the Best Film award at the 25th UK Asian Film Festival. Dig deeper.

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 was held in Mumbai last night at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The event was a star-studded affair with the biggest names from the entertainment industry in attendance, including Priyanka Chopra (who flew from the US for the event), Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Sharvari Wagh, Sunny Leone, Tejasswi Prakash, Diana Penty, Ekta Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra, Jim Sarbh, Riteish Deshmukh, and more stars. All the celebrities arrived at the film festival dressed in glamorous ensembles. However, a few stole the show with their chic looks. Dig deeper.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a clarification after a massive outrage on social media regarding Rassie van der Dussen's LBW decision in a World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa in Chennai on Friday. The South African batter was given out on the field by umpire Paul Reiffel in the 19th over of their chase. It was a flatter delivery from Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir. Van der Dussen went back without judging the trajectory of the ball and was rapped on the pads. To the naked eye, it appeared that the ball might have gone on to miss the stumps but umpire Reiffel thought otherwise and gave it out. Quite expectedly, van der Dussen opted to use the DRS (Decision Review System). That is where all the confusion started. Dig deeper.

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

