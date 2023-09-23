Morning brief: India hits back at Pak over J&K in UN, Trudeau's fresh claim on Nijjar killing; all the latest news

India on Friday called out Pakistan after its caretaker prime minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar raised Jammu and Kashmir in his address to the UN General Assembly. Kakar had called Kashmir as the key to peace between India and Pakistan. India's UN representative, Petal Gahlot, accused Pakistan of habitually misusing the forum for baseless propaganda against India. She reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir are integral parts of India, and Pakistan has no right to comment on India's domestic matters. India has consistently accused Pakistan of sheltering terrorism. Pakistan has been attempting to internationalise the Kashmir issue at global forums, but India has been calling out Pakistan for sheltering terrorism on its soil. Dig deeper

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said that Ottawa had shared allegations regarding the killing of pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar with India weeks ago. During a joint press briefing alongside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ottawa, Trudeau said that Canada wants to "work constructively with India" to get to the “bottom of this very serious matter.” A major diplomatic row erupted after Trudeau alleged “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist, in Surrey, British Columbia, in June. India has rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case. Dig deeper

More on India Canada row: 'Want to work constructively with India', says Justin Trudeau

The Latest News

‘Such attitudes given free rein by BJP, RSS’: Tharoor on Ramesh Bidhuri's abusive remark at BSP's Danish Ali Dig deeper

Criminalising marital rape will have ramifications, the Modi govenment told the Supreme Court Dig deeper

India News

Artillery guns, drones and rifles part of India’s latest export push Dig deeper

Saffron flag put up on mosque in Karnataka's Bidar; case filed: Police Dig deeper

Joshimath cracks likely due to constructions in spring zone, says report Dig deeper

Global Matters

The ethnic Armenian leadership of breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh said on Friday that no deal was reached with Azerbaijan on security guarantees Dig deeper

Colombian govt manipulated a video to alter the applause received by President Gustavo Petro during his speech at UN to hype applause Dig deeper

Sports Goings

PR Sreejesh knows a thing or two about playing in the big tournaments for the Indian hockey team. A veteran of over 300 matches, for the Indian hockey team, he played a pivotal role in their resurgence since missing the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He led the team to Asian Games bronze in 2018, following a gold in 2014. Under coach Graham Reid, India claimed a historic Olympic bronze in Tokyo 2021 but faced disappointment in the home World Cup, leading to Reid's departure. The team regained confidence by winning the Asian Champions Trophy and is now primed as favorites for gold at the upcoming Asian Games, marking a remarkable journey from setbacks to success. Read HT's interview with Sreejesh for more insights. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Priyanka Chopra hinted that she won't attend her cousin-actor Parineeti Chopra's wedding with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur. There have been reports that Priyanka will attend Parineeti's wedding with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. So far, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra has been seen at the pre-wedding festivities. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday morning, Priyanka shared an old picture of Parineeti Chopra enjoying her beverage outdoors. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti's wedding will take place in Udaipur. Top politicians and film personalities are expected to attend the pre-wedding functions on Saturday and the main ceremony on Sunday at The Leela Palace Udaipur. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

Sonam Kapoor travelled to Milan, Italy, recently to attend the ongoing Milan Fashion Week for the fashion house Hugo Boss. The luxury label displayed their Fall/Winter 2023 collection during the event. Sonam, dressed from head-to-toe in Boss, arrived at the fashion show in a black gown with a plunging neckline - serving a moment for risque fashion. Fans loved the style moment and showered Sonam with compliments. Hugo Boss invited Sonam Kapoor to attend their show at the Milan Fashion Week on September 22. Sonam shared pictures of her glamorous and elegant avatar for the fashion event. Dig deeper

