Morning briefing: India reaffirms ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy; Sanjay Singh alleges corruption in NEET exam, and more

The presence of leaders from the neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, at the inauguration of Narendra Modi’s third term as premier emphasises the importance attached by New Delhi to these countries. The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, whose inclusion as an invitee surprised diplomatic circles in view of the currently strained ties between New Delhi and Male. Dig deeper President Droupadi Murmu, vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leaders of the India’s neighbourhood countries in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday slammed the central and state governments for paper leaks, changing answer sheets and cheating in various recruitment and competitive exams. He said that first the question papers of various recruitment exams were leaked continuously followed by the matter of changing the answer sheet of PCS (J) exam and now anomaly in NEET exam has been exposed. Singh expressed these views while talking to media persons at the Circuit House in Prayagraj shortly after taking a dip in Sangam and paying his obeisance at Bade Hanuman Ji temple. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

The stage was set. India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match at a brand new venue of New York. And although the start was a bit of a dampener with rain forcing a delayed start and then causing a 20-minute interruption, the 'mother of all battles' lived up to its hype with India and Pakistan playing out an absolute nail-biter. Pakistan came close to ending their World Cup hoodoo against India, but in the end, the result was one that everyone expected. Rohit Sharma and his boys emerged toppers of Group A after India held their nerves and brilliantly defended 119 to pick up a narrow six-run win in a low-scoring thriller at New York's Nassau County Stadium on Sunday. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

