Morning briefing: India, US resolve WTO dispute, Kartarpur Corridor theme park; all the latest news

India and the United States have successfully resolved their seventh and final outstanding trade dispute concerning the import of poultry, including chicken and eggs from the US. New Delhi had previously prohibited these imports due to concerns about avian influenza. This resolution comes after the settlement of six other bilateral trade disputes in the World Trade Organization (WTO) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in June 2023. The earlier conflicts encompassed issues such as countervailing duties on steel products, energy sector regulations, export subsidy measures, and additional duties on certain US products. This resolution marks a positive development in India-US trade relations. Dig deeper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the United States President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi on Friday. (Joe Biden-X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More on India-US relations: Modi, Biden consolidate India and US friendship to further ‘global good’

India initiates process to purchase 31 MQ-9B drones from the US

Pakistan has initiated the construction of a cultural theme park at the Kartarpur Corridor, which houses Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, in an effort to attract more Sikh pilgrims to the revered site. The project's foundation stone was laid by Pakistan's caretaker federal religious minister, Aneeq Ahmad. The theme park is a collaborative effort between the Project Management Unit (PMU) Kartarpur Corridor and a private company, Homeland Group. The first phase, set to be completed in six months, will include restaurants, food streets, a play area, a cultural music arena, and shops. The entire project, featuring additional attractions like a water park, mini zoo, and heritage village, will take three years to finish. The Kartarpur Corridor, inaugurated in 2019, allows visa-free access for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, an important historical site in Sikhism. Dig deeper

The Latest News

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case Read about the multi-crore skill development scam

Erstwhile royal family member arrested for entering temple sanctum sanctorum in Madhya Pradesh Dig deeper

India News

US official says India disappointed that Russia and China aren’t at G20 Summit hosted by New Delhi Dig deeper

Three Congress CMs likely to give today's G20 dinner a miss as party chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited Dig deeper

Global Matters

California Governor Gavin Newsom denies 2024 presidential run, says time to move on from the question of Biden's age Dig deeper

Brazilian rescue workers search for about 50 people still missing after a devastating cyclone unleashed torrential rain and flooding Dig deeper

Good Read

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Through its G20 presidency, the Indian quest to arrive at a joint communique has consistently encountered one seemingly insurmountable obstacle — Russia and China’s joint opposition to the language around the war in Ukraine, its implications, and the need for its resolution. But what exactly do the others, particularly members of the G7 led by the US, want to include? What is it that India, which has adopted a careful position on the war, and other members of the body who aren’t necessarily aligned with either side on the issue, can live with? And what is it that Beijing and Moscow can’t accept? Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Daniil Medvedev advanced to the final of the 2023 US Open by defeating world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. He will face Novak Djokovic in the final, who earlier beat Ben Shelton in straight sets. Medvedev, seeded third, had won his first major title at the 2021 US Open, denying Djokovic a calendar-year Grand Slam. Alcaraz, the defending champion, had won Wimbledon this year. Medvedev's 2021 US Open victory remains his sole Grand Slam title to date. The upcoming final promises an exciting clash between two formidable players. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh Khan's latest film "Jawan" has surpassed the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office. Directed by Atlee, the movie received acclaim from critics, celebrities, and fans. It earned over ₹50 crore on its opening Friday and an estimated ₹53 crore on its second day. The film's total collection in India now stands at ₹127.50 crore, with ₹65.5 crore from Hindi, ₹5.3 crore from Tamil, and ₹3.7 crore from Telugu versions. Shah Rukh Khan expressed gratitude for the positive response from fans, urging them to enjoy the film in theaters and promising to return soon. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Arranging furniture in a small living room can be daunting, but creativity can unlock space-saving solutions. Anupriya Sahu, Founder of Alankaram, recommends functional luxury furniture, like storage-equipped sectional sofas and versatile coffee tables. She suggests stackable tables and portable benches for added seating and space optimization. Custom-tailored designs, modular configurations, and multi-purpose furniture pieces are also great choices. Ottomans with storage serve multiple functions. Jannat Gill, Co-Founder of Daera, advises using large mirrors to create the illusion of space and keeping the ceiling lighter than the walls to enhance the feeling of openness. With these design ideas, even small living rooms can exude luxury and spaciousness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON