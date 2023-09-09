India, US resolve final chicken and egg WTO import dispute

New Delhi: India and the US have resolved their seventh and final outstanding trade dispute over the import of poultry, including chicken and eggs from America, which was prohibited by New Delhi due to concerns over avian influenza. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the United States President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

“The leaders lauded the settlement of the seventh and last outstanding World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute between India and the United States. This follows the unprecedented settlement of six outstanding bilateral trade disputes in the WTO in June 2023,” a joint statement said on Friday after a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joseph Biden.

The meeting took place minutes after Biden landed in the national capital on Friday evening. He is visiting India to attend the two-day G20 Leaders’ Summit over the weekend.

The six other outstanding WTO disputes between the US and India were resolved through mutual agreement during Modi’s US visit in June this year. But the seventh issue could not be resolved then due to technical reasons.

According to WTO documents, India imposed a ban on the imports of these products from the US on the basis of a gazette notification on July 19, 2011. Washington approached WTO on March 6, 2012.

The earlier six disputes that were resolved included three each initiated by the US and India. One was pertaining to a complaint by India against the US at WTO about the imposition of countervailing duties on some hot rolled carbon steel flat products from India.

The other issue pertained to the energy sector. In September 2016, India filed a case against the US over domestic content requirements in energy products. Similarly, the US filed a case against India over domestic content requirements under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission for solar cells and solar modules.

In 2018, the US filed a complaint against India’s alleged export subsidy measures. It initiated another dispute against India in July, 2019 on the imposition of additional duties with respect to certain products originating in the US.

Last month, on August 24, HT reported from Jaipur about the imminent resolution of the last pending dispute at WTO between India and the US after a meeting between commerce minister Piyush Goyal and Katherine Tai. the United States Trade Representative (USTR). Tai visited Jaipur to attend G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting (TIMM).

