Morning briefing: India's new route to key flashpoint at LAC, updates on Karnataka bandh today; and all the latest news

India is on the verge of completing an ambitious project to provide an alternative connectivity to a remote, strategically important outpost near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to reshape the strategic landscape of Ladakh, where China’s predatory conduct and military ambitions have led to a lingering border spat, top officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. The new road to Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO), India’s northernmost military base, will permit movement of soldiers, weapons and logistics to reinforce the front lines. The new road cannot be sighted from across the LAC, an advantage denied by the only existing road to DBO from Darbuk, said one of the officials. Dig deeper An army truck moves towards LAC amid India-China border dispute in eastern Ladakh. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Two days after Bengaluru witnessed a partial closure over the Cauvery river water dispute with Tamil Nadu, a state-wide bandh has been called in Karnataka on Friday. The bandh, called by the 'Kannada Okkuta' - a blanket organisation of pro-Kannada groups - will be in effect for 12 hours starting from 6 am to 6 pm. In view of the state-wide shutdown, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in Karnataka's Mandya district. Dig deeper

Former Goldman Sachs, Blackstone employee charged with securities fraud

2+2 next, Jaishankar & Blinken push US-India bilateral agenda, no mention of Canada

Muzaffarnagar rerun: Teacher asks Muslim student to slap Hindu classmate in UP, arrested

Cauvery row: BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya waits 48 hours to meet Tamil Nadu CM Stalin over Bengaluru water crisis, meeting doesn't happen

Elon Musk visits Texas-Mexico border, wades into US immigration debate

Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing 'active and ongoing', says Canada police

India's dream run in shooting continued at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran won gold in the men's 50m rifle 3 position event with a world record cumulative total of 1769. This was India's fifth gold medal in shooting and 7th overall at the 19th Asian Games. Aishwary (591) and Swapnil (591) also smashed the qualification round Games records to finish in the top two and advance to the final of the individual event. Swapnil got the top spot because of more inner 10s (closer to the inner circle). Dig deeper

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial film, The Vaccine War, on the development of the Covid-19 vaccine recorded a poor start at the box office despite positive reviews. The film opened in theatres on Thursday at ₹1.3 crore, as per early estimates. It released alongside Fukrey 3 and Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2, both of which did much better business at the box office.

According to the Global Burden of Disease, nearly a quarter i.e. 24.8% of all deaths in India are due to heart diseases where among Indians, causes of concern are early age of onset, rapid progression and high mortality rate but additionally, high levels of cholesterol can significantly increase the risk of heart disease and other cardiovascular problems. In an interview with HT Lifestyle on World Heart Day, Dr Rahul Sharma, Additional Director Cardiology at Fortis Escort Heart Institute and Research in Jaipur, said, "As a cardiologist, I have seen the importance of cholesterol management to prevent heart diseases".

