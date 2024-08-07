Morning briefing: Kerala CM slams ‘false allegations’ on landslides; Cong's dig at PM Modi over Phogat's win, and more

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav's remark that blamed unauthorized settlements and illegal mining for landslides in Wayanad, calling them false and insulting to the residents affected. Vijayan defended ‘settlers’, stating they are not unauthorized but have lived there for centuries. He refuted claims of illegal mining, noting the nearest quarry is 10.2 km away. Vijayan accused the Centre of pressuring scientists to criticize the state government and labelled Yadav's comments as politically motivated. He emphasized the need for collective efforts and accurate information in the wake of the tragedy. Dig Deeper Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses a press conference,(ANI)

The Congress criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning if he would call wrestler Vinesh Phogat after her historic semi-final win at the Paris Olympics. Phogat became the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic wrestling final, defeating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman and Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted Phogat's assured medal and urged Modi to apologize for the Delhi Police's mistreatment of women wrestlers during their 2023 protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who Phogat had accused of sexual harassment. Top wrestlers, including Phogat, protested in Delhi demanding action against Singh. Dig Deeper

India news

Wayanad landslides: Seven body parts found as search operations continue in Kerala

India logs extreme humid heat even during monsoon

‘Attack on Hindus in Bangladesh shows CAA’s necessity': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Periyar’s imprint on Tamil Nadu politics

Global matters

Bangladesh president announces Nobel laureate Yunus as interim govt chief

Bangladesh Army refused to suppress protest hours before Sheikh Hasina fled to India

Hamas' new leader Sinwar directed Oct 7 attack from Gaza

US Elections: Minnesota guv Tim Walz is Kamala Harris’ running mate

Business

Confused about indexation on real estate after Budget 2024? Centre's new amendment offers relief to home buyers

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta's ‘don’t dread' message for investors: 'It's stock market correction, not crash'

Sports

Vinesh Phogat did not just leave Susaki shell-shocked, and those thousands glued to their respective viewing sets astounded with a stunning 3-2 win in the opening tie, she scripted a rather comfortable run to the final on Tuesday to become the first Indian woman who will fight for the Olympic gold in wrestling. But what drove Vinesh to script that spectacular run on Day 11 of the Paris Games was not the urge to prove herself after what she went through since the Tokyo Olympics, especially in the last few months; she was rather fighting for a larger cause. Dig Deeper

Also check | Paris Olympics 2024 Day 12 (August 7) India full schedule: Vinesh Phogat to battle for gold; Mirabai Chanu in action

Entertainment

Taylor Swift is likely to be present at the VMAs, taking place on September 10 in New York, since she'd be on a 3-month break from the ongoing Eras Tour then. If she wins the Video of the Year award, it will make her the artist with maximum wins (5), and also the one to get it 3 years in a row. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Kiara Advani recently stepped out in the city to attend an event. For the occasion, the actor wore a pink off-shoulder dress and channelled her inner Barbie. We found out the price of her ensemble. Dig Deeper

It's trending

Vinesh Phogat spent a good part of the last one year spearheading a protest against alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the Wrestlers' Federation of India (WFI) former President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. She scripted history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympic finals. Her old post has gone viral. Dig Deeper

That's all we have for you this morning. Catch you by afternoon.