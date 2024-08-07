 ‘Will PM Modi call Vinesh Phogat?': Congress reacts to Paris Olympics victory | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
‘Will PM Modi call Vinesh Phogat?': Congress reacts to Paris Olympics victory

ByHT News Desk
Aug 07, 2024 06:30 AM IST

Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian to reach the Olympics final in women's wrestling after beating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman 5-0 in semi-final.

The Congress took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking whether he would call wrestler Vinesh Phogat after her historic semi-final win at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday night.

Vinesh Phogat will fight for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics on August 7.(PTI)
Vinesh Phogat will fight for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics on August 7.(PTI)

Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian to reach the Olympics final in women's wrestling after beating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman 5-0 in the semi-final match. In the quarterfinals, she also defeated Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan. Notably, the Japanese wrestler faced her first defeat in 82 international matches.

Taking to social media X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote, “Vinesh Phogat is assured of a silver or a gold medal at Paris. Will the non-biological PM call her? To congratulate her of course but more importantly to apologise for the atrocious manner in which the Delhi Police misbehaved with her during the women wrestlers protest?” 

The senior Congress leader was referring to the 2023 protest by the country's ace wrestlers against then-Wrestlers' Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Brij Bhushan, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was accused of sexual harassment by female wrestlers. The 67-year-old BJP leader has held the position of WFI chief since 2012.

Wrestlers' protest in 2023


Aside from facing allegations of sexual harassment and mental torture, prominent wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya had vocally criticised the "dictatorial" leadership style of the six-time parliamentarian.

Top wrestlers of the country, including Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, and others twice sat on long demonstrations in Delhi's Jantar Mantar last year, demanding action against Singh.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was detained by the police while attempting to march to the new parliament building in New Delhi on May 28, 2023.(AFP)
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was detained by the police while attempting to march to the new parliament building in New Delhi on May 28, 2023.(AFP)

In May, the Delhi Police detained Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, and other over their march to the new Parliament building – on the day of its inauguration. In the aftermath of the incident, the wrestlers travelled to Haridwar to throw their medals into the Ganges, but were stopped by farmers' leader Naresh Tikait at the last moment.

On July 11 this year, the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi directed to begin trial and recording statement of prosecution witnesses in alleged sexual harrasment case against Singh.

This was after the court framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women against Singh, while noting that there was sufficient material against him. The BJP leader has pleaded not guilty in the case.

