How Vinesh Phogat outsmarted the mighty Susaki in last 5 seconds to record biggest win of career at Paris Olympics

Determination personified. Seasoned campaigner Vinesh Phogat regained top form to notch up unforgettable wins at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Indian wrestler sealed her berth in the Olympic semifinals for the first time at the Paris Games 2024. Phogat defeated higher-ranked Ukrainian Oksana Livach and the 29-year-old also recorded a stunning win over defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan to lead India's medal charge in Paris. India's Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki(PTI)

Phogat pulled off the biggest upset at the Paris Games by getting the better of hitherto invincible Susaki with her impressive planned strategy against the reigning champion. Dubbed as ‘lioness of India’ by Tokyo Games bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia, Phogat handed the top-seeded grappler her first defeat in the international arena. Phogat outsmarted the mighty Susaki in the last five seconds to record the biggest win of her career at the Paris Olympics.

India's Vinesh Phogat, left, celebrates after defeating Japan's Yui Susaki in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match(AP)

How Vinesh Phogat outsmarted the mighty Susaki

After Vinesh lost the first point, neither the Indian wrestler nor Susaki opted to go for an attacking move. The Indian later lost one more point for passivity to trail Susaki 0-2. Vinesh knew she had to dig deep as the Indian wrestler failed to make a significant move against her higher-ranked opponent in the initial stage of the fight. Vinesh was keen on orchestrating the late attack in the final seconds as both wrestlers only measured each other in the first 90.

With less than 20 seconds to go, Phogat launched her only attack in search of a knockout blow. As Yui lost her footing, Vinesh successfully triggered a takedown with nine seconds remaining on the clock. Capitalising on the dying moments of the fight, the Indian wrestler pushed her opponent onto the mat to earn a two-pointer takedown.

Did you know?

Shell-shocking the reigning Olympic and four-time world champion at the Paris Games, Vinesh jumped in the air before the wrestler on the mat as she did the unthinkable at the grandest stage. An emotional Vinesh then hugged her Belgian coach Woller Akos. Susaki even challenged the last points awarded, but her bid was unsuccessful. Vinesh had to take the 50kg class for the Paris Games after Antim Panghal's qualification in the 53kg category. Before the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match, Susaki had not lost any of her 82 fights in the international arena.