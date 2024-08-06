Vinesh Phogat faces Yui Susaki, wrestler who won gold in Tokyo without losing a single point, in Paris Olympics opener

Vinesh Phogat is set to begin her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign on Tuesday, and she is up against Japan's Yui Susaki in the women's 50kg wrestling event. A world championship bronze medallist and gold medallist at the CWG, Asian Games and Asian C'ships, she will be hoping to begin her campaign with a win. Vinesh Phogat is up against Yui Susaki.

Who is Yui Susaki?

But against Susaki, she is facing the defending champion, who won gold at Tokyo 2020 without conceding a single point. She also has not lost a single bout since 2010, except for three defeats to Yuki Irie in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Known for her excellent technique, she won gold at the 2017 Paris World Wrestling C'ships at 48kg. Then in 2018, she grabbed gold at the Budapest World Wrestling C'ships at 50kg. She also won gold in the women's 50kg at the 2022 World Wrestling C'ships.

In total, she has a Olympic gold, five World C'ships gold, two Asian C'ships gold, a gold each at the Golden Grand Prix Ivan Yarygin and World U-23 C'ships. She also has two golds at the World Juniors C'ships and three at the World Cadets C'ships.

Huge task ahead for Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh will have a huge task ahead, considering she was defeated in the quarter-finals of Tokyo 2020, against Belarusian Vanesa Kaladzinskaya. Meanwhile in her Olympic debut in Rio 2016, she was one of the favourites but suffered a quarter-final exit following a knee injury.

Facing Susaki could also be a good thing as the Japanese is the favourite to reach the final, and it can open up the repechage route for Vinesh, who dropped down to the 50kg, to make space for Antim Panghal in 53kg.

Vinesh became the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold at both the CWG and Asian Games. She is also the only Indian woman wrestler to win multiple medals at the World Wrestling C'ships.