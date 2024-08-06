Paris Olympics 2024, Day 11 (August 6) India's full schedule: All eyes on Neeraj Chopra; who will replace Rohidas?

Adding to India's mounting heartbreaks at the Paris Olympics 2024, Lakshya Sen failed to extend the nation’s medal tally as the ace shuttler bowed out of the men's singles badminton competition on Monday. While Sen struggled in the high-pressure bronze playoff, the Indian shooters narrowly missed out on a podium finish by losing the mixed-team skeet medal round on Day 10 of the Summer Games in Paris. Neeraj Chopra’s achievements left a lasting impact on the field of javelin.(HT_PRINT)

Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka suffered a heartbreaking loss by a solitary point to China in the skeet mixed team event at the Chateauroux's shooting range. Grappler Nisha Dahiya was left in tears and acute pain following her quarterfinal bout against North Korea's Pak Sol Gum. Leading 8-1, Nisha sustained a serious injury on her right hand to eventually lose the bout 8-10 in the women's 68 kg freestyle category.

ALSO READ: Catch HT's comprehensive coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics here

All eyes on Neeraj Chopra

On Tuesday, all eyes will be on superstar Neeraj Chopra as the javelin champion will kickstart his title defence at the Paris Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist would begin his quest with the qualifications round. Neeraj is tipped to enter the finals of the men's javelin event, which will take place on August 8. India's Kishore Jena is also in the fray for a podium finish in the men's javelin event at the Paris Olympics.

India meet Germany in semi-final

Later at night, the Indian men's team, led by Haramanpreet Singh, will meet Germany in the hockey semi-finals. India's key defender and first rusher Amit Rohidas will miss the semifinal clash with Germany. India's appeal against his one-match suspension for seeing a red card in the quarterfinal was rejected by the International Hockey Federation.

India's full schedule on Day 11 of Paris Olympics:

Table tennis

Men's Team (Pre-quarterfinal): India (Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar) vs China -- 1.30 pm

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Kishore Jena -- 1.50 pm

Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Neeraj Chopra -- 3.20 pm

Women's 400m (Repechage): Kiran Pahal -- 2.50 pm

Hockey

Men's semi-final: India vs Germany -- 10.30 pm.