Vinesh Phogat's redemption: From getting bullied in protests to Olympic medal winner, the greatest comeback story

Blood, sweat and tears - Vinesh Phogat had already endured a lot before the seasoned wrestler punched her tickets for the Paris Olympics. On Tuesday, Vinesh dished out the performance of a lifetime and followed it up with another monumental win in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics. Vinesh Phogat is the lioness of India who won back-to-back matches at the Olympics, wrestler Bajrang Punia said. (AFP-PTI)

Vinesh ended the unbeaten run of defending champion Yui Susaki before the 29-year-old outclassed higher-ranked Ukrainian Oksana Livach to enter the business end of the wrestling tournament at the Paris Summer Games. And in the biggest day of her career, Vinesh outwrestled Yusneylis Guzman of Cuba to guarantee herself at least a silver - India's best medal of the Paris Olympics.

From being the face of the wrestlers' protest to headlining a historic final at the Olympics, Vinesh has seen it all and done it all on her road to redemption. To gauge the magnanimity of her achievement, here's a look at the timeline of events Vinesh went though.

January 2023

On 18 January 2023, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh, and several other grapplers assembled at Jantar Mantar. The celebrated Indian wrestlers gathered at the nation's capital's famous observatory to protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan.

Wrestlers sought Bhushan's resignation as the ex-WFI present was accused of sexual abuse and intimidation. Two days later, the protest ended on January 21 after the clan of wrestlers met then-sports minister - Anurag Thakur. The ex-Sports Minister assured wrestlers about forming an Oversight Committee (OC) to investigate the case further.

Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik address a news conference as they take part in a sit-in protest (REUTERS)

April 2023

Vinesh had to alter her training plans in Sweden for the Asian Games and World Championships after WFI confirmed the re-elections following the submission of the OC report. Wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar and resumed their protest on April 23.

May 2023

Delhi Police detained Vinesh, Bajrang, Sakshi, and other protesting wrestlers over their march to the new Parliament on the day of its inauguration. In the aftermath of the incident, the wrestlers travelled to Haridwar to throw their medals into the Ganges.

(FILES) Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (C) with others are detained by the police (AFP)

August 2023

It was a setback for Vinesh, as the ace wrestler sustained a knee injury during training and missed the Asian Games. At the time, Vinesh was given a direct entry to the Asian Games. The Indian Olympic Association's ad-hoc committee exempted Bajrang (65kg) and Vinesh (53kg) from featuring in the Asian Games trials. The national federation was suspended by United World Wrestling (UWW) after the failure of fresh elections in 45 days. Brij Bhushan and Vinesh took potshots following the expulsion.

Security personnel detain wrestler Sakshi Malik during a protest march towards new Parliament building. (PTI)

December 2023

Vinesh and Co. protested the election triumph of Sanjay Singh, who was named the new president of the WFI. With the member of a faction supporting Brij Bhushan taking over, Vinesh and Bajrang returned their Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards to the government. Veteran wrestler Sakshi Malik announced her retirement.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik during a press conference at Press Club of India(Hindustan Times)

February 2024

The UWW lifted the WFI's provisional suspension. The international body also asked the WFI to take no discriminatory action against Bajrang, Sakshi, or Vinesh. Making a stellar return to competitive wrestling after 15 months, Vinesh claimed gold in the 55kg category in the nationals.

March 2024

Vinesh raised eyebrows by fighting in two Olympic weights (50kg and 53kg) on the same day. She won the lighter division of the selection trials for the Asian wrestling championships and Asian Olympic Games qualifier.

April 2024

Vinesh confirmed her place at the Paris Olympics. The Indian wrestler earned an Olympic quota in the women's 50kg category as she entered the final at the Asian Olympic qualifier. Vinesh outclassed Laura Ganikyzy in the semifinal. In the same month, WFI revealed that there would be no Olympic trials; the wrestlers who had earned the quota would head to Paris.

India's Vinesh Phogat, left, celebrates after defeating Japan's Yui Susaki in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match(AP)

August 2024

Months after being mercilessly dragged and shoved on Delhi's streets, Vinesh became a giant slayer at the Paris Games 2024. Phogat upstaged four-time world champion Yui Susaki of Japan to earn a stunning 3-2 decision in the classic bout. Until yesterday, the mighty Susaki had a peerless 82-0 international record.

Serving a tactical masterclass at the Olympics, Vinesh became the first wrestler to defeat the World No. 1 and Tokyo Olympic gold medallist in the international arena. After getting the better of the unbeatable top seed, Phogat registered a 7-5 win over Livach of Ukraine at the Paris Games. Phogat will meet Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba in the semi-final stage of the Paris Games.

'This girl was kicked and crushed in her own country'

"Vinesh Phogat is the lioness of India who won back-to-back matches today. Defeated 4-time World Champion and defending Olympic champion. After that she defeated the former World Champion in the quarterfinals. But let me tell you one thing. This girl was kicked and crushed in her own country. This girl was dragged on the streets in her country. This girl is going to conquer the world but she lost to the system in this country," Tokyo Games bronze medallist wrestler Punia said.

Vinesh Phogat after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg Round of 16 wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki(PTI)

What's next for Vinesh?

Phogat tore her anterior cruciate ligament at the Olympic quarterfinal in 2016. She was taken out on a stretcher at the time. Headlining what might be her final Olympics, Phogat is primed to extend India's medal tally. A win will assure Vinesh of a historic gold, while a defeat still ensures the best outcome at the Olympics by an Indian female wrestler. Thanks to Vinesh, wrestling has officially become India's second-most successful sport at the Olympics, totalling 8 medals.