Morning briefing: PM Modi meets Italy's Giorgia Meloni during G20; Kuki groups to hold ‘coffin rally’ in Manipur; & more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting on Monday (local time) with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil and lauded the friendship between the two nations. PM Narendra Modi also met with his UK counterpart Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron during the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro besides other leaders. Modi said his discussions with Giorgia Meloni focused on strengthening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. He remarked, "India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet." "Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. We also discussed ways to boost cooperation in culture, education, and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet," Modi shared on social media platform X. Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the 19th G20 summit, in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. (ANI Photo)(DPR)

Manipur's Kuki organisations have announced a 'coffin rally' in Churachandpur on Tuesday to honour the '10 Kuki-Zo youths' killed in an alleged gunfight with CRPF in Jiribam district. Schools and colleges have been asked to send students from Class 10 onwards to attend the rally in black shirts, as mentioned in a joint notice by the Zomi Students' Federation (ZSF), Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) and Hmar Students' Association (HSA) on Monday. One of the organisers has said 10 symbolic coffins will be carried during the rally to honour the deceased youths, as their bodies remain in the mortuary of a local hospital. After an autopsy at a hospital in Assam's Silchar, the bodies of 10 people reached Churachandpur, a Kuki-majority district on Saturday afternoon. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a prominent Kuki-Zo community organisation in Manipur, announced on Sunday that the funerals would be delayed until postmortem reports are provided to the families.

India News

Delhi air pollution: AQI touches 500 (severe plus); schools, DU colleges go online, health advisory issued | 10 updates

Anil Deshmukh injured in stone pelting near Nagpur

Andhra passes laws to remove two-child norm for local body elections

Global Matters

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches ISRO's communication satellite GSAT-N2 into space

Who is Ramon Rivera? 51-year-old man goes on savage NYC stabbing spree, brutally kills 2 men and 1 woman

UK vet killed himself over ‘rich’ clients putting pets down ‘to save money’

Entertainment Focus

Actor Dilip Joshi broke his silence after reports claimed that he got into a heated argument with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi. Dilip issued a statement calling the reports "completely false". He also wondered if "some people are just jealous of the show's continued success." Dilip has been essaying the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in the show. As quoted by Times Now News, Dilip said in his statement, "I just want to clear the air about all these rumours going around. There have been some stories in the media about me and Asit Bhai that are completely false, and it really saddens me to see such things being said...It's disheartening to see negativity being spread about something that has brought so much joy to so many for so many years. Every time such rumours pop up, it feels like we're constantly explaining that they are completely untrue. It's tiring, and it's frustrating because it's not just about us—it's about all the fans who love the show and get upset reading these things."

Sports Going

Former Australian captain Tim Paine continued his verbal attack on India head coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After terming Gambhir's (in)ability to stay calm under pressure "the biggest concern for India" in the five-match series against Australia that starts on Friday (November 22), Paine said he had serious reservations about the former India opener's temperament. Explaining the difference with Ravi Shastri, under whom India beat Australia in the last two Test series, the former wicketkeeper-batter said he has doubts whether Gambhir's approach would suit the Indian team.

(That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the evening)