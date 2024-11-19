‘I have serious reservations about Gautam Gambhir…’: Tim Paine continues attack on India head coach, ‘his attitude…’

Former Australian captain Tim Paine continued his verbal attack on India head coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After terming Gambhir's (in)ability to stay calm under pressure "the biggest concern for India" in the five-match series against Australia that starts on Friday (November 22), Paine said he had serious reservations about the former India opener's temperament. Explaining the difference with Ravi Shastri, under whom India beat Australia in the last two Test series, the former wicketkeeper-batter said he has doubts whether Gambhir's approach would suit the Indian team. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir is under a lot of pressure(PTI)

“One of the things that I thought really helped India in those two away series wins against us was the attitude of their coach Ravi Shastri. Boisterous and seemingly carefree, he emboldened his players not to be daunted despite circumstances conspiring against them and rebound from the adversity of being bowled out for 36 in Adelaide in the first Test of 2020-21. I have serious reservations about new coach Gautam Gambhir and whether his temperament and approach suits this group of Indian players," Paine wrote in his column for Codesports.

Paine's comments stemmed from Gambhir's war of words with legendary Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting. After the former Australian captain expressed concerns about Virat Kohli's form in the lead-up to the India vs Australia series, Gambhir, in the pre-departure press conference, was asked if he was worried about the same. The India head coach came up with a feisty response that did not go down well with the Australian cricket fraternity. Ponting called Gambir "prickly," which Paine echoed.

"Biting back against Ricky Ponting’s comments about Kohli betrayed a man too worried about things outside of his control and suggested that the former Indian opener is feeling the pressure after the home series loss to New Zealand,” Paine added.

Gambhir under pressure, multiple headaches for India

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is Gambhir's first overseas assignment after taking over from Rahul Dravid as India's new head coach. The former India opener has already suffered two unexpected defeats in Sri Lanka and at home against New Zealand. There were reports in the Indian media that Gambhir's Test job was on the line after the shocking 0-3 defeat to New Zealand at home. A lot will depend on the upcoming Australia series.

Gambhir will have his task cut out in the series opener in Perth. He will be without his captain Rohit Sharma, who will not be available due to the birth of his second child. Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will step up to lead India in Rohit's absence. This will be Bumrah's second tryst with Test captaincy after leading India in a Test against England three years ago.

Deciding India's top order will be another headache for Gambhir. Kl Rahul might be sent back at the top of the order with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Shubman Gill's finger injury has added to India's woes. The right-hander is unlikely to play in Perth. That means India will either have to hand Test capt to Abhimanyu Easwaran or draft Devdutt Padikkal into the squad as Gill's replacement. The chances for the latter are higher.