PM Narendra Modi meets Giorgia Meloni during G20 Summit in Brazil, hails ‘India-Italy friendship’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting on Monday (local time) with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil and lauded the friendship between the two nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.(Narendra Modi/X)

PM Narendra Modi also met with his UK counterpart Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron during the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro besides other leaders.

Modi said his discussions with Giorgia Meloni focused on strengthening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. He remarked, “India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet.”

"Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. We also discussed ways to boost cooperation in culture, education, and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet," Modi shared on social media platform X.

Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Earlier, Modi met with leaders from Indonesia and Portugal on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil. In his discussions, Modi emphasised strengthening ties with both nations in areas such as commerce and defence.

The ministry of external affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared on X that PM Modi assured Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto of expanding the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

UK PM Starmer announces relaunch of FTA talks with India

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that trade talks with India would be relaunched in the new year, following a bilateral meeting with Narendra Modi.

Following Starmer and Modi's meeting, Downing Street said the UK would seek a new strategic partnership with India, including a trade agreement as well as deepening cooperation in areas such as security, education, technology and climate change.

Starmer's spokesperson said the UK was committed to negotiating a trade deal with India, one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

"A new trade deal with India will support jobs and prosperity in the UK -- and represent a step forward in our mission to deliver growth and opportunity across our country," a statement released by 10, Downing Street, quoted Starmer as saying after the bilateral meeting.

Modi took to social media to describe the exchange as “extremely productive”.

"For India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK is of immense priority. In the coming years, we are eager to work closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security, innovation and technology," Modi said in a post on X.

"We also want to add strength to trade as well as cultural linkages," he added.

The MEA also said the bilateral meeting infused “fresh impetus to the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership”.

PM Modi, French President Macron discuss working closely in space, energy sectors

PM Narendra Modi met Emmanuel Macron discussed ways to keep working closely in sectors such as space, energy and AI.

The prime minister also complimented the French president on France's successful hosting of the Olympic Games and the Paralympics in Paris earlier this year.

"It is always a matter of immense joy to meet my friend, President Emmanuel Macron," Modi said in a post on X.

"We talked about how India and France will keep working closely in sectors like space, energy, AI and other such futuristic areas. Our nations will also work closely to enhance people-to-people linkages," he added.

The prime minister also posted pictures of him greeting Macron and the meeting.

The MEA, in its post on X, described the meeting as “advancing India-France Strategic Partnership”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Emmanuel Macron of France, on the sidelines of the G20 Brazil Summit,” it said in the post.

"The leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-France ties in the areas of trade and investment, technology, AI, DPI. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including the Indo-Pacific," the MEA added in the post.

(With inputs from agencies)