Morning briefing: PM Modi's roadshow in Ghaziabad today, Sonia Gandhi-Congress chief rally in Jaipur; and more
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.
Pinning their sights on 13 Lok Sabha seats in western Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Ghaziabad on Saturday evening. The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Atul Garg as their candidate from Ghaziabad and his nomination was accepted after scrutiny on Friday. Ghaziabad will go to polls on April 26, in the second phase of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Dig deeper
Top Congress leaders, including the party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi, will hold a rally in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6, to publicly launch its election manifesto 'Nyay Patra'. The Jaipur public rally comes a day after the Congress released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls promising a legal guarantee for MSP, and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs are among others. Dig deeper
India News
Azaan vs Bhajan row: Mother of accused files FIR against shop owner, say cops. Dig deeper
In Mumbai North, Piyush Goyal handed over a citizen’s manifesto. Dig deeper
Global Matters
Who was Uma Satya Sai Gadde, Indian-origin student found dead in Ohio, US? Dig deeper
California is gripped by economic problems, with no easy fix. Dig deeper
Sports Goings
After the thunderous cameo against Delhi Capitals last Sunday, which left world cricket in awe, the question on everybody's mind was whether Chennai Super Kings would send MS Dhoni a bit earlier in subsequent matches and capitalise on his breathtaking form. On Friday night, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the question only seemed more logical with the Chennai side, barring Shivam Dube, struggling on the sluggish Hyderabad track laid down for the game against Sunrisers. Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
Last year, there were rumours that Adah Sharma of The Kerala Story fame had bought the Mumbai flat in which late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to stay before his death. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Adah opened up about being repeatedly asked whether she bought the house after she was spotted outside the apartment. Sushant died by alleged suicide on June 14, 2020. Dig deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Trending News
A beautiful video showing a sweet exchange between a maths teacher and his students was shared on social media. The video shows how they create a special equation and request their teacher to solve it. The result that the teacher gets is absolutely heartwarming. Dig deeper
