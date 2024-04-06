Morning briefing: PM Modi's roadshow in Ghaziabad today, Sonia Gandhi-Congress chief rally in Jaipur; and more

Pinning their sights on 13 Lok Sabha seats in western Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Ghaziabad on Saturday evening. The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Atul Garg as their candidate from Ghaziabad and his nomination was accepted after scrutiny on Friday. Ghaziabad will go to polls on April 26, in the second phase of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Dig deeper PM Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Churu, Rajasthan on Friday (PTI).

Top Congress leaders, including the party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi, will hold a rally in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6, to publicly launch its election manifesto 'Nyay Patra'. The Jaipur public rally comes a day after the Congress released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls promising a legal guarantee for MSP, and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs are among others. Dig deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

India News

Azaan vs Bhajan row: Mother of accused files FIR against shop owner, say cops. Dig deeper

In Mumbai North, Piyush Goyal handed over a citizen’s manifesto. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Who was Uma Satya Sai Gadde, Indian-origin student found dead in Ohio, US? Dig deeper

California is gripped by economic problems, with no easy fix. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

After the thunderous cameo against Delhi Capitals last Sunday, which left world cricket in awe, the question on everybody's mind was whether Chennai Super Kings would send MS Dhoni a bit earlier in subsequent matches and capitalise on his breathtaking form. On Friday night, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the question only seemed more logical with the Chennai side, barring Shivam Dube, struggling on the sluggish Hyderabad track laid down for the game against Sunrisers. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Last year, there were rumours that Adah Sharma of The Kerala Story fame had bought the Mumbai flat in which late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to stay before his death. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Adah opened up about being repeatedly asked whether she bought the house after she was spotted outside the apartment. Sushant died by alleged suicide on June 14, 2020. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Trending News

A beautiful video showing a sweet exchange between a maths teacher and his students was shared on social media. The video shows how they create a special equation and request their teacher to solve it. The result that the teacher gets is absolutely heartwarming. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)