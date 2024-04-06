Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge's 'big' rally in Jaipur on Congress manifesto ‘Nyay Patra’ today | Details
The Congress public rally in Jaipur comes a day after it released its manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, focusing on five "pillars of justice".
Top Congress leaders, including the party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi, will hold a rally in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6, to publicly launch its election manifesto 'Nyay Patra'.
The public rally comes a day after the Congress released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls promising a legal guarantee for MSP, and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs are among others.
The manifesto, focusing on five "pillars of justice" and 25 guarantees under them, was released at the AICC headquarters in the presence of Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
“Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a big public meeting tomorrow in Jaipur and will tell the people about the manifesto. There is a great enthusiasm among the workers for tomorrow's meeting,” news agency PTI quoted Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra as saying to reporters on Friday.
The meeting will be held at Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium, it reported
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot wrote on 'X', "Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge are arriving in Jaipur tomorrow to launch the Congress manifesto 'Nyaya Patra' that guarantees justice."
"I request all the Congress workers to reach Vidyadharnagar ground in Jaipur tomorrow on 6th April at 11 am and make this program successful," he said.
Takeaways from Congress manifesto 'Nyay Patra'
- The Congress promised to fill nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in the central government.
- Implement 10 per cent quota in jobs, educational institutions for economically weaker sections (EWS) for all castes, communities without discrimination if it comes to power.
- The Rajasthan model of cashless insurance of up to ₹25 lakh will be adopted for universal healthcare.
- Will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC if it comes to power in the general elections beginning April 19.
- Will conduct a nationwide socio-economic and caste census.
- Will immediately restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir," the party stated in the manifesto.
- Will abolish the Agnipath programme and direct the armed forces to resume normal recruitment to achieve full sanctioned strength.
