Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge's 'big' rally in Jaipur on Congress manifesto ‘Nyay Patra’ today | Details

Top Congress leaders, including the party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi, will hold a rally in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6, to publicly launch its election manifesto 'Nyay Patra'. Congress president Mallikarkun Kharge and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during the release of the party's manifesto ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024 in New Delhii on April 5. (Ajay Aggarwal/ HT)

The public rally comes a day after the Congress released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls promising a legal guarantee for MSP, and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs are among others.

The manifesto, focusing on five "pillars of justice" and 25 guarantees under them, was released at the AICC headquarters in the presence of Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

“Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a big public meeting tomorrow in Jaipur and will tell the people about the manifesto. There is a great enthusiasm among the workers for tomorrow's meeting,” news agency PTI quoted Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra as saying to reporters on Friday.

The meeting will be held at Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium, it reported

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot wrote on 'X', "Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge are arriving in Jaipur tomorrow to launch the Congress manifesto 'Nyaya Patra' that guarantees justice."

"I request all the Congress workers to reach Vidyadharnagar ground in Jaipur tomorrow on 6th April at 11 am and make this program successful," he said.

Takeaways from Congress manifesto 'Nyay Patra'