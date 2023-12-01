Morning briefing: Rescued Uttarakhand workers head home; Tharoor on Telangana exit poll; and all the latest news

Forty out of the 41 workers rescued from the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand on November 28 have been declared physically and mentally fit after thorough medical examinations at AIIMS-Rishikesh, according to officials. The workers, buried on November 12 during tunnel construction, were observed for 24 hours and underwent extensive tests. While they showed minor changes related to working in high-altitude regions, there were no serious issues. The remaining worker will be discharged upon the arrival of his medical report. The Jharkhand government airlifted 15 workers to Delhi, with plans to fly them to Ranchi. Dig Deeper

Workers who were rescued from a tunnel that collapsed board an Indian Air Force (IAF) Chinook helicopter to be airlifted to Rishikesh, at Chinyalisaur airstrip, in Uttarkashi. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More on Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 'If national agencies hadn't cooperated…', Arnold Dix's ‘perfect’ remark. Dig Deeper

Explained: How the Silkyara tunnel rescue operation is being carried out. Dig Deeper

As exit polls predict a significant Congress surge in Telangana, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor hails it as a "superb turnaround." Exit polls, including India TV-CNX, P-Marq, News 24-Today’s Chanakya, and TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat, unanimously indicate a Congress lead, while the BRS leader KT Rama Rao calls them illogical, questioning their timing as voting was ongoing. Congress Telangana president Revanth Reddy anticipates over 80 seats out of 119, emphasizing the public's win over KCR's family. The state, traditionally led by K Chandrashekar Rao's party, faces a potential Congress resurgence, as per the polls. Dig Deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More on Telangana Exit Polls: Close fight between Congress, BRS; BJP lags behind. Dig Deeper

‘Some survey firms will have egg on face,' says KTR on Telangana exit poll projections. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India remains strategic partner, 'plot to kill' serious, says US official on indictment. Dig Deeper

23 million people cast vote as Telangana polling concludes. Dig Deeper

Kerala govt prosecutor booked for raping woman, resigns. Dig Deeper

India News

Tamil Nadu districts to receive moderate rainfall; orange alert issued for Chennai for December 2, 3. Dig Deeper

Three mortuaries, 94 bodies and a wait for last rites in Manipur. Dig Deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take clearance from MEA before foreign travels, Rajya Sabha MPs told. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

US appreciates India's probe efforts into foiled plot to kill Pannun case. Dig Deeper

Israel dismissed advance warning of Hamas' October 7 attack, says report. Dig Deeper

Pope Francis once warned Israeli President: ‘Response to terror with terror is…’. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Virat Kohli's decision to skip the South Africa T20Is and ODIs hints at a potential shift in his career at 35. While Kohli holds a remarkable cricket legacy, including being India's most successful Test captain and a two-time ICC trophy winner, a World Cup win seems elusive. Former teammate AB de Villiers, expressing his unique bond with Kohli, hopes the Indian captain continues playing ODIs and Tests. As Kohli approaches 39 by the 2027 World Cup, de Villiers believes Kohli has set a high fitness standard but questions whether he'll extend his career for another four years. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Sam Bahadur" arrives with strong credentials, directed by Meghna Gulzar of "Talvar" and "Raazi" fame and featuring Vicky Kaushal, known for roles in patriotic films. Centered on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the film, however, falls short of expectations. While attempting humor and waiting for a moment of cinematic brilliance, the narrative's point eludes the audience. The biopic focuses on Manekshaw without delving into nuanced conflicts or challenging his recent image. Instead, it leans towards hagiography, leaving much to be desired despite its potential and the talent involved. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Sobhita Dhulipala continues to impress as a fashion icon, sharing her stylish looks on Instagram. In her latest post, she exudes boss babe vibes in a chic ensemble, all from her own wardrobe. Sporting an oversized white shirt, black wide-legged trousers, and a cropped leather jacket, Sobhita strikes a balance between casual and formal. With accessories like a golden neck chain, multiple rings, stilettos, and a sequined purse, she adds flair to the outfit. The actor, who recently received a Vogue award, credits her fashion stylist for the look, emphasizing the relief of using items from her own collection. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON