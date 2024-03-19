Morning briefing: SC to hear pleas seeking stay on CAA, Congress's CWC meet on manifesto today; all latest news

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday, March 19, hear a batch of petitions seeking a direction to the Centre to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024 till the apex court has decided the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), that once Indian citizenship has been granted to migrant Hindus, it cannot be taken back, and so an early hearing was warranted. The CAA rules, introduced by the Centre and passed by the Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. Dig Deeper Supreme Court of India

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Tuesday morning for the last time before the general election to approve the party’s poll manifesto, among other things. In the evening, the central election committee is expected to clear the candidate list for the first phase of the polls scheduled on April 19, functionaries said. The working committee meeting, scheduled at 10 am , is expected to spend most of its time on approving the manifesto. The meeting is also expected to pass a resolution hailing former party chief Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which started from Manipur on January 14 and ended in Mumbai on March 17. “There are many pressing issues before the party. But the CWC might be hard-pressed for time to discuss all raging subjects as the primary objective of the meeting is to approve the Congress manifesto,” a committee member said on condition of anonymity. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visited Farhan Akhtar's house on Monday night, leaving fans wondering if it was for Jee Le Zaraa. Several pictures and videos of the duo emerged on social media platforms. For the visit, Priyanka was seen in a blue satin dress, while Nick Jonas opted for a black shirt, pants and a red cap. As the paparazzi surrounded their car, the duo waved at them. Priyanka also smiled and folded her hands at them. Apart from Nick and Priyanka, Ritesh Sidhwani too was seen outside Farhan's home. A fan account shared a video of the couple on Instagram. Reacting to it, a person wrote, "Was the meeting for Jee Le Zaraa. I hope they start it soon." A comment read, "Is it for Jee Le Zaraa? Ritesh is there too. Happy time ahead." "Are we expecting Jee Le Zara in progress??" asked another fan. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra arrived in India recently with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Soon after, her singer husband, Nick Jonas, travelled to India to spend time with the mother-daughter duo. But, before travelling to India, the couple had spent their time in Dubai, hanging out with friends. And today, Priyanka took to Instagram to share pictures from the outing. It shows her cuddling up with Nick, playing with Malti, and spending time with their friends. Check out what Priyanka wore for the occasion inside. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed quality time with their daughter, Malti, during an outing with their friends on a yacht in Dubai. Priyanka shared the pictures from the occasion with the caption, "Home away from home. Thank you @bulgarihotels for being such excellent hosts last weekend." Dig Deeper