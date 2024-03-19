 CAA: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking stay on Citizenship Amendment Rules today | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

CAA: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking stay on Citizenship Amendment Rules today

ByHT News Desk
Mar 19, 2024 06:23 AM IST

CAA row: The Supreme Court took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Indian Union Muslim League.

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday, March 19, hear a batch of petitions seeking a direction to the Centre to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024 till the apex court has decided the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

A view of the Supreme Court of India. (ANI)
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (ANI)

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), that once Indian citizenship has been granted to migrant Hindus, it cannot be taken back, and so an early hearing was warranted.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The CAA rules, introduced by the Centre and passed by the Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

A day after the Centre issued the rules under the CAA, the Kerala-based political party Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the implementation of the rules. The IUML demanded that the impugned statute and regulations be stayed and that no coercive steps be taken against persons belonging to the Muslim community who have been deprived of the benefit of this law, news agency ANI reported.

In addition to the IUML, other parties and individuals such as the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), leader of Opposition in the Assam assembly Debabrata Saika, Congress MP from Assam, Abdul Khaleque, and others have also submitted applications.

The IUML, which was among the initial parties to challenge the CAA before the Supreme Court in 2019, submitted the application stating that the law establishes a "highly truncated and fast-tracked process" for granting citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from specific countries. This, according to them, implements a "manifestly arbitrary and discriminatory" regime based solely on religious identity.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, raised doubts about the standing of the petitioners, as reported by news agency PTI.

Tushar Mehta stated, "No petitioner has any locus to question the grant of citizenship." He noted that there were 237 pending petitions against the CAA, with four interim applications seeking a stay on the implementation of the rules.

"We will hear this on Tuesday. There are 190 plus cases. All of them will be heard. We will place a full batch with the IAs (Interim applications)," the Chief Justice of India (CJI) remarked.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also approached the Supreme Court against the CAA. Owaisi's petition seeks directions to the Centre not to entertain or process applications seeking a grant of citizenship status under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (as amended by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019) during the pendency of the proceedings. Advocate Nizam Pasha, representing Owaisi, stated that they had filed an application in 2019 when the act was passed in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / CAA: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking stay on Citizenship Amendment Rules today
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On