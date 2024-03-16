 Asaduddin Owaisi moves SC seeking to stay implementation of CAA | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Asaduddin Owaisi moves SC seeking to stay implementation of CAA

ByHT News Desk
Mar 16, 2024 12:11 PM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi moves SC seeking to stay implementation of CAA

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, reported ANI.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.(PTI)
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.(PTI)

In his petition, Owaisi said that no applications seeking a grant of citizenship status can be entertained or processed by the government under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act,1955 (as it stands amended by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019) during the pendency of the proceedings.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Over two hundred connected petitions, filed in the top court since 2019, have challenged various CAA provisions. The law aims to fast-track citizenship to non-Muslim refugees, who came to India because of religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

While the CAA was passed by the Parliament in December 2019, the Union government issued the rules for it on Monday.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Asaduddin Owaisi moves SC seeking to stay implementation of CAA
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On