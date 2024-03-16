Asaduddin Owaisi moves SC seeking to stay implementation of CAA

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, reported ANI. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.(PTI)

In his petition, Owaisi said that no applications seeking a grant of citizenship status can be entertained or processed by the government under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act,1955 (as it stands amended by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019) during the pendency of the proceedings.

Over two hundred connected petitions, filed in the top court since 2019, have challenged various CAA provisions. The law aims to fast-track citizenship to non-Muslim refugees, who came to India because of religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

While the CAA was passed by the Parliament in December 2019, the Union government issued the rules for it on Monday.