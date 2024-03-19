 Hamas number three killed in Israeli operation: White House | World News - Hindustan Times
Hamas number three killed in Israeli operation: White House

AFP |
Mar 19, 2024 02:40 AM IST

The White House confirmed that one of the top most Hamas officials was killed in an operation carried out by the Israeli military.

Israel killed the Hamas militant group's third-in-command last week, the White House said Monday, after Israel previously said he had been targeted in a Gaza airstrike but did not confirm his death.

An Israeli tank operates in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas(REUTERS)
An Israeli tank operates in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas(REUTERS)

"Hamas's number three Marwan Issa was killed in an Israeli operation last week," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said as he gave a readout of a call between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sullivan said Israel had also "broken a significant number of Hamas battalions, killed 1000s of Hamas fighters including senior commanders."

"The rest of the top leaders are in hiding, likely deep in the Hamas tunnel network, and justice will come for them too," he added.

Israel's military said on March 11 that an air strike on an underground compound in central Gaza on March 9-10 had targeted Issa, describing him as one of the planners of Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.

Issa was a deputy of Mohammed Deif, who heads Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Israel's military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at the time.

But Hagari said then that it was unclear if Issa had been killed in the operation, adding: "We are still examining the results of the strike, and final confirmation has yet to be received."

