Gowda remains disgruntled, says other parties have approached him

Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP lawmaker DV Sadananda Gowda, who has been denied a ticket to contest from Bangalore North parliamentary constituency, said on Monday that he has been approached by other parties ahead of the polls. BJP lawmaker DV Sadananda Gowda.

Speaking on his birthday celebrations at his residence, the 71-year-old expressed disappointment over being denied a ticket to contest from Bangalore North, questioning the BJP’s stance in Karnataka.

“It is true that I have been contacted by others. It is also true that our party leaders also contacted and discussed with me. Last night a predominant office bearer of our party came to me and tried to pacify me. Various things are happening,” said Gowda, a former state BJP president.

He said he would like to consult his family and well wishers before taking any decision. Reflecting on recent events, Gowda said he was initially reluctant to engage in electoral politics but was persuaded by party leaders. However, he felt let down when support dwindled at the crucial moment, causing embarrassment, Gowda said.

He claimed that BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal had told him that out of 28 constituencies in the state, Bangalore North was the only one where there was no other candidate other than him. “I had decided to stay away from electoral politics, but I was pulled back, but no one came to my rescue at the last minute, and have caused some embarrassment to me,” he said.

Gowda had earlier announced his decision to retire from electoral politics, but later backtracked, saying that there was pressure on him to contest the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, who met Gowda on Monday, said the Congress will not be successful in its attempts. “Congress is frustrated and confused without candidates, don’t know who all they are contacting, Sadananda Gowda is a former chief minister. He had occupied several important ministries at the Centre. He is our senior leader. Congress will not be successful in this. Let them contact whoever they want, everyone will support Narendra Modi and will work towards making him Prime Minister once again,” she said.

In the candidate list released on Thursday, Vokkaliga leader Karandlaje has been moved to the Bengaluru North constituency, causing protests among party workers. Gowda, who previously contested this seat, has been removed after announcing his retirement from electoral politics. Karandlaje candidature led to protests in Bengaluru North, where party workers shouted “Go back Shobha”, calling her an “outsider”.