Morning briefing: TMC MGNREGA protest in Delhi, BJP's poll move on fielding more women unclear; and all latest news

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to hold a two-day peaceful sit-in protest against the Centre at Jantar Mantar in the national capital from Monday over the alleged delay in the release of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in West Bengal. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has called the protest Dilli Cholo: A fight for our rights!'. This comes after the party's top leaders including Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Dola Sen, and Babul Supriyo met at TMC MP Sougata Roy's residence on Sunday to discuss the strategy for the protest. Dig deeper

The women's reservation law or ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ which received the President's assent recently is set to be a major poll plank in the upcoming assembly elections with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) focusing on women's issues and policies. However, it is unclear whether the saffron party would field more women candidates in the elections. The law that reserves 33 percent of seats for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies will come into effect only after the delimitation exercise is conducted. Dig deeper

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tied the knot for the second time to businessman Salim Karim on Sunday. Mahira's manager Anushay Talha Khan shared a video on Instagram of the actor, who is known for her roles in Raees and Humsafar, walking down the aisle, while the groom is seen getting emotional and wiping his tears. Reacting to the video, several fans congratulated the couple on the social media site. Dig deeper

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai walked the runway during the Paris Fashion Week for L'Oréal Paris' fashion show in Paris. The actor donned a gold shimmering cape gown with beaded embroidery, golden high heels, statement diamond rings, and dainty earrings. She was one of the showstoppers who strutted the runway. Apart from Aishwarya Rai, other celebrities who walked the runway included Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, and Viola Davis among others. Dig deeper

Jyothi Yarraji's medal triumph in the recently concluded women's 100m hurdles at the Hangzhou Asian Games sparked a huge debate on Sunday following which her bronze medal was upgraded to silver. During the event, India's Yarraji appeared to have taken a cue from China’s Wu Yanni's false start and both sprinters were called out by the officials. Wu was off the blocks prior to the start gun went off and thus, the race was stopped. After a lengthy discussion, Yarraji and Wu were allowed to take part in the women’s 100m hurdles following the false start drama. While Yarraji first bagged a bronze medal, the Athletics Federation of India registered a protest seeking Wu’s disqualification. Dig deeper

