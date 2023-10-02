News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bambiha gang member shot dead in Haryana's Sonipat, Goldy Brar claims responsibility

Bambiha gang member shot dead in Haryana's Sonipat, Goldy Brar claims responsibility

BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
Oct 02, 2023 08:30 AM IST

Deepak alias Maan Jaton, who was from Faridkot district in Punjab, was a close aide of Bambiha gang member Lucky Patial, who is operating the gang from Armenia

The bullet-ridden body of notorious gangster from Punjab Deepak Maan, who had links with the Bambiha gang, was found near fields in Harsana Kalan village in Sonipat on Sunday, police said.

Deepak alias Maan Jaton, who was from Faridkot district in Punjab, was a close aide of Bambiha gang member Lucky Patial, who is operating the gang from Armenia.

Several cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and other offences were registered against him in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Chandigarh.

A senior police official from Sonepat said that Maan had challenged rival gang member Goldy Brar that he along with his aides had killed his cousin Gurlej Brar in Chandigarh a few years ago. Maan was wanted in this case.

Inspector Karmjeet Singh, SHO of Sonepat Sadar police station, said that they have received information from locals that a body was lying in the fields.

“The gangster’s body was lying on a path near fields at Harsana Kalan village. He received several bullet injuries on head and stomach. We have taken the body into our custody and sent it to the civil hospital for post-mortem. Later, his identification was ascertained with the help of Punjab police. Gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the crime and we are ascertaining the facts. An investigation is underway,” he added.

He further said that the forensic teams have collected evidence, which will be sent to the forensic science laboratory at Madhuban in Karnal.

In a Facebook post, Goldy Brar said, “Maan Jaton, who was one of the shooters in killing our brother Gurlej Brar, was killed. We have given him his punishment. He had killed our brother when he was asleep, but we have killed him like a dog. He used to challenge us on Facebook and he was hit with bullets. Those who belong to his gang shall remain ready to face the similar consequences.”

