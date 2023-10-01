‘TMC a rich party, should use chartered flights to send workers to Delhi’: Suvendu Adhikari

Refuting the allegations made by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee that BJP is cancelling trains so that TMC workers cannot attend protests in the national capital on Sunday, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said that TMC is lying and Bengal ruling party should use its chartered plane to send their party workers to join protests. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.(PTI)

Addressing the reporters in Kolkata, Suvendu Adhikari said, “These allegations are false and politically motivated. TMC is the richest party. They have chartered flights. They should use them to send their workers to Delhi.”

Earlier TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday calling it a "shocking Display of Deceit" for the cancellation of a special train from Howrah to Delhi on Saturday for the party's protest against the central government on October 2 and 3 at the national capital.

"SHOCKING DISPLAY OF DECEIT: The BJP govt shamelessly denied to provide a special train after accepting the deposit. This blatant obstruction of WB's right to protest for their rightful dues is a glaring testament to their FEAR. Love seeing them COWER BEFORE THE PEOPLE OF WB," Banerjee said.

The TMC leader also shared a snap of the letter on his X(former Twitter) from the Eastern Railway informing the party that the coaches as per desired rake composition were not available.

"In reference to your letter regarding the requirement of 01 (One) Special train Ex Howrah on 30 09 2023 has been examined and it is informed that the coaches as per desired rake composition are not available at present," the letter shared by TMC MP read.

Banerjee also attached a screenshot of the email sent to the All India Trinamool Congress office by the IRCTC Chief Supervisor of Tourism informing the party that "the refund (for the special train requested) will be processed soon.

The TMC is scheduled to hold a mega protest at Delhi's Raj Ghat on October 2 and 3, against the central government for delay in release of funds to West Bengal. Abhishek Banerjee said that the fight against the deprivation of West Bengal by the Centre will continue and he will be joining the protests in Delhi on Oct 2.