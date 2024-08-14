Morning briefing: TMC MP to join doctors' protest; US denies involvement in Sheikh Hasina's ouster, and more

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray announced that he would join the ongoing protests against the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. The main accused, Sanjoy Roy, has been arrested, but the police were investigating others' involvement. The Calcutta High Court has handed the case to the CBI, a decision Ray criticized, expressing distrust in the agency. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, leading to protests and strikes by resident doctors nationwide. While FORDA called off its strike after government assurances, other doctors' associations continue to demand a central law to protect medical personnel. Dig Deeper Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.(Facebook)

The United States firmly denied allegations of involvement in the resignation of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, dismissed the claims as "laughable" and “absolutely false”. Patel emphasized that recent weeks have seen the spread of significant disinformation regarding events in Bangladesh. He reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to strengthening information integrity in the region, particularly with its South Asian partners. Dig Deeper

India news

Global matters

Business

Sports

Legendary India hockey player PR Sreejesh said the Olympic silver medal was snatched from Vinesh Phogat in the women's 50kg wrestling. Vinesh, who made history by becoming the first Indian female wrestler to reach the Olympic final and assure at least a silver medal, was disqualified from the competition and stripped of a podium finish after she weighed 100 gms more than the permissible limit on the morning of her gold-medal bout. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan has responded after star shooter Manu Bhaker gave a shout-out to the actor for his performance in Chandu Champion. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Manu shared her photo watching the film on her television and also penned a note. Dig Deeper

It's trending

Imane Khelif is taking legal action against the online harassment she faced during the Paris Olympics 2024. The Algerian boxer participated in the Olympics after allegedly failing to clear a gender test at a 2023 International Boxing Association competition. Her criminal complaint filed to French authorities over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment” has named Elon Musk and JK Rowling. Attorney Nabil Boudi also said that Donald Trump would also be investigated. Dig Deeper

