Mumbai rickshaw driver crushed to death by speeding SUV, 2 arrested | Details

The Versova police in Mumbai arrested two persons in connection with the death of a 36-year-old rickshaw driver who crushed to death by their speeding SUV on August 12. Mumbai Police arrested a Nagpur businessman after he crashed his car into two people at Versova Beach in Andheri on Monday morning. Ganesh Yadav lost his life, and Bablu Srivastav was injured in Mumbai. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times)

The victim, Ganesh Yadav, was sleeping near Mumbai's Versova beach when a speeding SUV ran over and crushed him to death, news agency ANI reported.

The accused Nikhil Jawale (34) and his friend Shubam Dongre (33) have been arrested and a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered.

Police told ANI that the two were produced before a local court in Andheri and sent to five-day police custody for further investigation. Their blood samples have been sent to test to determine if they were driving under the influence of alcohol.

The incident happened during the early hours of August 12. Two rickshaw drivers, Ganesh Yadav, and Bablu Srivastava, were reportedly sleeping near the beach to relieve themselves from the humid conditions in the city.

Srivastava was awakened by a sudden impact on his head and hand, after which he saw the speeding SUV running over his friend Ganesh, who was sleeping beside him, police told India Today.

Hit and run cases in Mumbai

The incident follows several instances of deaths due to hit-and-run cases in Mumbai city.

A bike-borne woman was killed on July 7, when a speeding BMW hit the two-wheeler she was traveling with and dragged her over 100 meters to death. The absconding accused, Mihir Shah, was arrested by Mumbai police after almost 58 hours. A court sent him to 14-day judicial custody on July 16.

On August 10, the police received a forensic report indicating that the main accused was not under the influence of alcohol during the time of the incident. The result contradicts reports and CCTV footage suggesting that Shah was present at a high-profile bar in Mumbai before the incident.