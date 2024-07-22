Mumbai: Speeding Audi rams two autorickshaws; 4 injured, one critical

A speeding Audi car on Monday rammed two stationary auto rickshaws in Mumbai's Mulund area, leaving four people injured, the police reported. One of the people who has sustained injuries is in a critical condition. The incident took place at around 8 AM on Dumping Road, with auto-drivers and two passengers getting injured. One of the passengers is in the critical condition. (HT Photo)

The unidentified driver fled the scene after the incident, leaving the car behind to be impounded by the police, reported PTI. A case has been registered against the driver under sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and an investigation has commenced, a police official said.

Earlier on July 7, a luxury BMW car hit a bike-bourne couple, dragging a woman to death in Worli in Mumbai. Her husband was also injured in this accident.

Kaveri Nakhwa, a 45-year-old woman, was killed after the car dragged for several metres at around 5:30 am on Worli's arterial Anni Besant Road.

Mihir Shah, the son of Rajesh Shah, a local leader of Shiv Sena (Shinde) and accused, was arrested over the incident.

He was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days until July 30. According to the police, Mihir Shah sped off after he hit the woman and she remained on the bonnet of the car and got entangled in its wheels for a distance of more than 1.5 kilometres.

A Mumbai police official claimed that Shah was under the influence of alcohol when he allegedly hit the two-wheeler.

On July 10, yet another hit-and-run incident took place in Nashik, Maharashtra. A woman was mowed down by a speeding car and was thrown about 15-20 metres in the air after being hit by the car.

With inputs from PTI