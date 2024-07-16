Mumbai BMW hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah confessed to habitual drinking: Report

Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, has confessed to being a habitual drinker during an interrogation, unverified police sources told NDTV. Mihir Shah, who is the prime accused in the BMW hit and run case, also shaved his head in order to evade the police, according to sources

Mihir Shah, 23, who stands accused of claiming the life of a 45-year-old woman, confessed in a police interrogation after being arrested, that he would frequently drink. The investigation also revealed that he shaved off his beard and cut his hair at a barber shop in Virar to mislead the police, NDTV added.

The statement of the barber has also been recorded by the police, to verify Mihir Shah's statement. Shah himself had to be tracked down by the police to an apartment in Virar, 65 km from Mumbai.

On July 6, Mihir Shah was returning from a bar in Juhu, when the BMW luxury car he was driving allegedly hit a couple on a two-wheeler at 5:30am.

The woman killed was Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, a mother of two, who was out to buy fish with her husband Pradeep Nakhwa. He also suffered injuries.

CCTV camera footage of the incident revealed that Kaveri Nakhwas was dragged for 1.5 km after the collision before the car stopped. According to the police, the footage shows that Mihir Shah switched seats with driver - Rajrishi Bidawat, and then moved Nakhwa's body out from under the car, before driving away.

Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena politician Rajesh Shah, evaded the police for three days. The police traced him when one of his friends turned on his phone for 15 minutes.

Shah's parents as well as a dozen other people have also been taken into custody.