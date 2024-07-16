Worli hit-and-run: Malad bar licence suspended for selling beer to Mihir Shah after permitted time

MUMBAI: The state excise department has suspended the licence of the bar in Malad that served four beer cans to 23-year-old Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the Worli hit-and-run case at around 4 am on July 7. The officials said the suspension order was issued as the bar sold beer to Shah hours after the permitted time. HT Image

In Maharashtra, alcohol sale and consumption after 1.30 am remain prohibited. Licensed establishments such as bars, pubs, and restaurants are allowed to sell alcohol between 10 am and 1.30 am. Retail liquor stores usually operate between 10 am and 10 pm.

“We have suspended the bar licence of the Sai Prasad bar in Malad after the police investigations and our own investigations. The bar had served four cans of Budweiser Magnum to Shah and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat at around 4 am when the bar closed much earlier. They also could not produce the CCTV footage for us when we requested. We have also found some illegal alterations,” said a state excise department officer who carried out the investigations.

The official said the bar could challenge the suspension before the suburban collector or the state excise chief, Vijay Suryawanshi, who have the power to overturn their orders.

Earlier the excise department had suspended the licence of Juhu Tara Road Bar, Vice-Global Tapas Bar that had served hard drinks, Jack Daniels to Shah and his three friends, the rule in the state is to serve hard drinks to only people above 25 years, while Shah is 23 years old.

The civic body had also carried out demolition after the excise department wrote to them about the alleged illegal constructions in the Juhu bar.

Prima facie, we have found that the security guard has given Shah beer cans but in panic, they have deleted the CCTV footage and could not make it available to us after which the suspension had to be carried out.

Shah will be produced before a court on Tuesday as his police custody ends.

Mihir crashed his BMW car into a scooter which was being driven by Pradeep Nakhwa, 50, with his wife Kaveri, 45, riding pillion. While Pradeep escaped with a few injuries, Kaveri, who was caught between one of the tyres and the bumper of the car, was dragged for almost 2.5 kilometres, following which Mihir’s driver Rajrishi Bidawat took over the wheel and ran over the deceased once again while reversing.

Shah, who earlier denied drinking alcohol, later accepted consuming copious amounts of liquor in two phases before the crash.

Mihir’s father Rajesh Shah, a leader of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena group was also arrested by the police and later granted bail by a court.

The police have applied sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash or negligent driving so as to endanger human life), 125(b) (endangering life or personal safety of others), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), 324(4) (destruction of property with the intent to cause wrongful loss to the public or any person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, (BNS) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.