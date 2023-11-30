Morning briefing: Trudeau on US charging Indian; how 41 labourers survived in Uttarkashi tunnel; and all the latest news

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on the US Department of Justice charging Indian national Nikhil Gupta for 'murder-for-hire', urging India to take the matter seriously. He emphasized the need for cooperation between the two nations to uncover the truth. The charges involve a plot to assassinate a New York City resident advocating for a Sikh sovereign state in India. The document did not name the government employee involved. Trudeau previously alleged Indian agents' involvement in the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, leading to a diplomatic dispute. Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly urged India to increase cooperation in the ongoing murder investigation. Dig Deeper

Rescued workers board an Indian Air Force (IAF) Chinook helicopter to be airlifted to Rishikesh, at Chinyalisaur airstrip, in Uttarkashi district. (AP)

More on India-Canada row: India investigating attempt on Pannun’s life: Indian envoy to Canada. Dig Deeper

Panel to probe allegations of plot to kill Khalistani extremist on US soil, says MEA. Dig Deeper

A group of 41 workers, trapped for 17 days in a collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi, India, survived by utilizing ingenious methods and maintaining a daily routine. The men blocked water in a pipe every five minutes to signal their distress and communicated through a six-inch pipeline. Initial days were marked by fear and lack of appetite, with only puffed rice consumed. With the establishment of a six-inch pipe, they received khichdi, bread, eggs, jam, and fruit. Daily routines included morning walks, yoga, meals, and phone usage. A BSNL landline provided a lifeline for communication. On November 29, they emerged to cheers and marigolds. Dig Deeper

More on Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: First morning outside Uttarkashi tunnel, here's what 41 workers did after 17 days. Dig Deeper

Waiting for 16 days, father dies hours before son’s rescue from Uttarkashi tunnel. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Tamil Nadu on ‘orange alert’ amid heavy rain; several districts waterlogged, schools closed. Dig Deeper

Who is Nikhil Gupta, Indian charged by US in plot to kill separatist? What we know so far. Dig Deeper

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Heroes who helped end 17-day ordeal. Dig Deeper

India News

House panel focuses on GST on cable operators, viewers’ financial burden. Dig Deeper

Expansion of women’s quota among agenda in winter session. Dig Deeper

Telangana election: Stage set for triangular contest in India's youngest state. Know key candidates, constituencies. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of State and Nobel winner, dies at 100. Dig Deeper

US charges Indian man Nikhil Gupta in plot to kill US citizen: See indictment. Dig Deeper

Former Israeli hostage's final death stare at Hamas captor during release hailed as ‘iconic’. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Despite an impressive run at the 2023 World Cup, India missed an opportunity to win the trophy, losing to Australia in the final. The team showed dominance with a 10-match winning streak, defeating New Zealand twice, but faltered in the final. Former captain Sunil Gavaskar emphasized the need for India to learn from mistakes, especially in the final against Australia. Gavaskar urged tough questions and significant changes to address India's consistent defeats in ICC tournament knockouts. He acknowledged India's overall performance but emphasized the disappointment of not winning a T20 World Cup since 2007, calling for necessary corrections. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal. Randeep, dressed in white, resembled a Manipuri groom, while Lin wore a traditional Manipuri bride's attire called Potloi or Polloi. The wedding rituals took place at Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal. Randeep expressed excitement about experiencing Manipuri traditions and emphasized the importance of accepting mistakes for progress. The couple announced their marriage on November 29, seeking blessings for their union of cultures. The actors confirmed their relationship through social media posts, with Lin making her Bollywood debut in 2007 and Randeep gaining popularity with films like 'Monsoon Wedding' and 'Sarabjit'. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Celebrities attended the Vogue Forces of Fashion event in Mumbai last night. The guest list featured stars like Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja, Karisma Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia with Vijay Varma, Natasha Poonawalla, Bhumi Pednekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. While all the stars attended the event in striking ensembles, a few stars made the internet swoon with their jaw-dropping outfits. Some of them made it to our best-dressed list, including sisters Khushi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Scroll through to check out who wore what. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon

