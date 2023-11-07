Morning briefing: Uddhav Thackeray's jibe at BJP on Mahadev app; Delhi air improves to ‘very poor’; all the latest news

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at the BJP, suggesting that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel could receive a clean chit if he were to switch to the saffron party. Thackeray made these comments in the context of the Mahadev betting app controversy. During a book launch event, he humorously remarked that if Baghel were to join the BJP, the controversial betting app would transform into a religious slogan, "har har Mahadev." Thackeray added that while he believes Baghel won't join the BJP, if he were to do so, it could lead to the resolution of legal cases against him. Dig deeper

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Delhi saw a welcome improvement in its air quality as surface winds increased during the day on Monday. This change helped shift the city's average 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) from the 'severe' category to the 'very poor' category. After five consecutive days of severe air quality, the AQI stood at 395 (very poor) at 7 am on Tuesday, compared to 421 (severe) at 4 pm the previous day. The improvement was also attributed to various restrictions implemented under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), collectively contributing to a somewhat better air quality situation in the national capital. Dig deeper

A zookeeper was captured in a "fun and scary" video cuddling with a massive alligator. The video showcases an unusual and surprising moment as the zookeeper interacts closely with the formidable reptile, defying conventional expectations of a keeper's relationship with such a creature. Dig deeper

Amidst a controversy surrounding Angelo Mathews' timed out dismissal during a cricket match, the Sri Lankan team refused to shake hands with Bangladesh players. The refusal to engage in the traditional post-match handshake added to the already tense situation, further escalating the dispute. Dig deeper

A CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) jawan on election duty was injured in an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, as reported by the police. The incident highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by security forces in the region. Dig deeper

Voting has commenced for the Mizoram Assembly elections, with a high voter turnout expected. This significant democratic event is set to determine the state's political representation, and the anticipation of a substantial voter turnout underscores the public's active participation in the electoral process. Dig deeper

Israel PM Netanyahu's big statement on Hamas as forces cut off north Gaza. Dig deeper

How Harvard University quietly admits the rich and powerfully connected ‘Z-lister’ students through a secret back door. Dig deeper

During a World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews was involved in a controversial and historical timed-out dismissal. Mathews, in an unprecedented incident in international cricket, provided screenshots as 'video evidence' to challenge the decision. The controversy unfolded in the 25th over when Mathews, after replacing a broken helmet strap, was declared timed out following an appeal by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. Despite Mathews' pleas and discussions with the umpires, Richard Illingworth and Marais Erasmus, he was ultimately ruled out, leading to widespread debate over the decision. Dig deeper

The highly anticipated Diwali release, featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, has already raked in a substantial ₹6.48 crore through advance bookings for its opening day. Scheduled to hit theaters on November 12, the film has sold over 2,27,605 tickets for 9,558 shows, according to Sacnilk.com. Specifically, the advance bookings for "Tiger 3" in 2D format have contributed ₹6,03,94,665 to this impressive figure. Additionally, the Telugu 2D version of the film has seen around 4.5 lakh in advance bookings. These numbers reflect the tremendous buzz and excitement surrounding the film, with advance bookings opening on a recent Sunday. Dig deeper

Malaika Arora, a close friend and muse of the late designer Wendell Rodricks, has become the face of Amit Aggarwal's newest collection, dedicated to honoring the creative icon. Amit Aggarwal announced his collaboration with Wendell Rodricks' partner, Jerome Merell, to develop a collection inspired by Rodricks' unique life and legacy. The collection, which is tropical-inspired and gender-neutral, pays tribute to the late designer and is designed to be inclusive for all. Malaika Arora was featured in a photoshoot wearing an outfit that beautifully blended the signature techniques of both designers, showcasing the essence of the collection. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

