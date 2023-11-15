Morning briefing: Union minister's son in video row; ex-Pak cricketer slammed for Aishwarya remark; all the latest news

The Congress has intensified its criticism against Union Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar following the emergence of a video featuring a man from Canada claiming to be the voice in earlier videos discussing financial transactions involving Tomar's son. Tomar dismissed the video as a "conspiracy" and demanded a Central Forensic Science Laboratory examination. The videos, whose authenticity is unverified, suggest transactions involving large sums, land purchase in Canada, and alleged corruption. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate called for a high-level inquiry, while BJP termed the videos the work of the "Congress' Dirty Tricks Department." Tomar lodged an FIR, denying the allegations. The issue has become a campaign focus ahead of the state elections. Dig deeper

More news on Devendra Tomar's video: Rahul Gandhi questions BJP over Union minister’s son’s video, asks what action taken

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized ex-Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq's controversial remark about Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai. Razzaq's comment, made in the context of cricket coaching, drew applause from Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul. Chaturvedi condemned their reaction, citing a "pathetic upbringing." She praised Aishwarya Rai for standing tall despite such remarks. Razzaq later apologized, claiming it was a slip of the tongue. Afridi, initially unaware of the nature of the comment, later regretted his reaction. Shoaib Akhtar condemned the remark, emphasizing the inappropriate nature of the joke and comparison, asserting that no woman should face such disrespect. Dig deeper

More news on Pakistan cricket: 'What was he drinking before speaking such nonsense?': Harbhajan goes ballistic at Inzamam over 'conversion' claim

Latest News

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress accuses former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy of stealing power for Diwali decorations; case registered Dig deeper

Subrata Roy's mortal remains to be brought to Lucknow; Akhilesh Yadav, Suresh Raina pay tributes Dig deeper

India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release 15th instalment of PM-KISAN today Dig deeper

How Gulf migrants may sway Telangana election outcome Dig deeper

Global Matters

US President Joe Biden's message to Hamas hostages: 'Hang in there. We're coming' Dig deeper

Netanyahu vs Justin Trudeau on 'killing of babies in Gaza': 'Must back Israel' Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been instrumental in the team's success in the 2023 World Cup, with Kohli's exceptional batting form and Sharma's aggressive starts. Kohli, just six runs shy of reaching 600 runs in this World Cup, faces the challenge of breaking a semifinal curse, having struggled in the last three World Cup semifinals and two quarterfinals. His previous dismissals in semifinals were against left-arm pacers, a trend he hopes to change against New Zealand's Trent Boult. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, with a better track record in semifinals, is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming clash. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with The Dirty Magazine, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor discussed her longevity in the film industry, attributing it to her ability to avoid constant public commentary. She emphasized the importance of finding individuality in the face of competition, pressure, and comparisons. Kareena, who made her debut in 2000, mentioned her refusal to conform to the expectations of staying in the limelight, stating, "I can't keep saying something or the other." She highlighted the need to discover and preserve one's uniqueness. Kareena is set to appear in "The Buckingham Murders" and "The Crew," releasing on March 22, 2024, and has recently made her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh's "Jaane Jaan" on Netflix. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra continue to set fashion and couple goals with their impeccable style. Recently returning from Diwali celebrations, the duo showcased their midweek airport fashion, impressing with their comfy yet stylish looks. Kiara sported a nude tank top, blue baggy jeans, and a vibrant orange jacket, complemented by white sneakers and a printed bag. Sidharth looked dapper in a white T-shirt, a white bomber jacket, and grey casual trousers, accessorized with a silver chain and red sneakers. The couple effortlessly blended comfort and fashion, leaving onlookers inspired by their airport chic. Dig deeper

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON