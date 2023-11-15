close_game
close_game
News / India News / Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Abdul Razzaq for Aishwarya Rai comment: 'Pathetic upbringing'

Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Abdul Razzaq for Aishwarya Rai comment: 'Pathetic upbringing'

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Nov 15, 2023 05:50 AM IST

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq apologised for his comment naming Aishwarya Rai after massive social media outrage.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed ex-Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq's bizarre comment on Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai which has triggered a massive row forcing Razzaq to tender an apology. As the comment was received with a round of applause by Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul, the Sena MP said their action only exposed their pathetic uprbringing. "Aiswarya continues to stand tall despite and inspite their pathetic remarks," Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote.

Priyanka Chaturvedi said the Aishwarya Rai comment only exposed the upbringing of the former Pakistani cricketer.
Priyanka Chaturvedi said the Aishwarya Rai comment only exposed the upbringing of the former Pakistani cricketer.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Abdul Razzaq made the comment as he was explaining about the Pakistan cricket team's performance in the World Cup and spoke about cricket coaching and intentions. “We don’t really intend to improve and develop the players, in my opinion. It is like if you think you will marry Aishwarya (Rai) and have a good-natured and moral child. It will never happen like that. First, you will have to fix your intentions," he said.

The comment went viral drawing flak on social media following which Razzaq apologised for the statement. "I was talking about cricket and was giving an example related to cricket. But in a slip of the tongue, I took the name of Aishwarya Rai. That was not my intention. I apologise for this," Razzaq said.

Shahid Afridi clarified that he laughed when Razzaq made the comment but did not quite get it. "Everyone was laughing. When I came home, someone shared the clip of what Razzaq actually said. Then I felt uncomfortable and thought I would speak to Razzaq and would ask him to apologise because such a comment should not have been made about anyone," Afridi said.

Shoaib Akhtar condemned the comment and said the joke and the comparison was inappropriate. "No woman should be disrespected like this. People seated beside him should have raised their voice right away rather than laughing & clapping," Shoaib Akhtar tweeted and later added that he spoke to Afridi on the issue and got to know that Afridi laughed without understanding what Razzaq said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out