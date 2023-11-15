Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Abdul Razzaq for Aishwarya Rai comment: 'Pathetic upbringing'

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed ex-Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq's bizarre comment on Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai which has triggered a massive row forcing Razzaq to tender an apology. As the comment was received with a round of applause by Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul, the Sena MP said their action only exposed their pathetic uprbringing. "Aiswarya continues to stand tall despite and inspite their pathetic remarks," Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote. Priyanka Chaturvedi said the Aishwarya Rai comment only exposed the upbringing of the former Pakistani cricketer.

Abdul Razzaq made the comment as he was explaining about the Pakistan cricket team's performance in the World Cup and spoke about cricket coaching and intentions. “We don’t really intend to improve and develop the players, in my opinion. It is like if you think you will marry Aishwarya (Rai) and have a good-natured and moral child. It will never happen like that. First, you will have to fix your intentions," he said.

The comment went viral drawing flak on social media following which Razzaq apologised for the statement. "I was talking about cricket and was giving an example related to cricket. But in a slip of the tongue, I took the name of Aishwarya Rai. That was not my intention. I apologise for this," Razzaq said.

Shahid Afridi clarified that he laughed when Razzaq made the comment but did not quite get it. "Everyone was laughing. When I came home, someone shared the clip of what Razzaq actually said. Then I felt uncomfortable and thought I would speak to Razzaq and would ask him to apologise because such a comment should not have been made about anyone," Afridi said.

Shoaib Akhtar condemned the comment and said the joke and the comparison was inappropriate. "No woman should be disrespected like this. People seated beside him should have raised their voice right away rather than laughing & clapping," Shoaib Akhtar tweeted and later added that he spoke to Afridi on the issue and got to know that Afridi laughed without understanding what Razzaq said.

