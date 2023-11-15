Kareena Kapoor reveals why she lasted this long in Bollywood: 'I’m still hot'

Actor Kareena Kapoor has revealed why she 'lasted this long' in the Hindi film industry. In an interview with The Dirty Magazine, Kareena said that unlike other actors she can't “keep saying something or the other”. She added that a person has to find their individuality. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor on living in with Saif Ali Khan for 5 years before wedding) Kareena Kapoor began her Bollywood journey in 2000.

Kareena talks about ‘competition, comparison’

Kareena said, “Now especially, actors have to keep saying something or the other. I can’t. I just cut off. Otherwise, I wouldn't have lasted this long, I would have just have wilted in this competition, this pressure, the comparison of this look and that look, now so-and-so’s on the rise and I have to look young, so-and-so is doing this or that brand or is a global face. I can’t. I'm done.”

Kareena says she's ‘still hot’

“You have to find yourself, you know, find your individuality. Find that one thing you want to own about yourself and never lose it. Y’all are still saying that I should be on the cover of Dirty, na? That means there has to be something that's kept this chick going. I’ve still got it, I’m still hot," she added.

About Kareena's Bollywood journey

Kareena made her Bollywood debut with Refugee in 2000. She also starred in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met, Talaash, Udta Punjab, 3 Idiots, Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Veere Di Wedding and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena's films

Kareena will be seen in The Buckingham Murders helmed by Hansal Mehta. It was recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. She will also be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. It is all set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.

Kareena made her OTT debut with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, an adaptation of the Japanese novel Devotion of Suspect X. It was released on Netflix on September 21. The film also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

