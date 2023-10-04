Morning briefing: US steers clear of India-Canada diplomatic row, IMD's rainfall warning to states; all the latest news

India has issued a deadline for Canada to withdraw its diplomats, to which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by saying that the their government intends to assist Canadians in India on the ground. The United States, while acknowledging the ongoing diplomatic staff standoff, declined to delve into the issue. Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel from the US State Department mentioned awareness of reports about Canadian High Commission diplomatic staffing levels in New Delhi. He said,“But I don't have anything further to offer on those reports and certainly don't want to get into hypotheticals and take this process one step at a time. As it relates to our Indo-Pacific strategy and the focus that we continue to place on the region, that effort and that line of work is going to continue.” The US has clarified its position on the India-Canada diplomatic crisis stemming from Trudeau's allegations regarding the death of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Dig deeper

More news on India-Canada row: India asks Canada to withdraw dozens of diplomats amid Nijjar killing row Dig deeper

Justin Trudeau says Canada not looking to escalate situation with India Dig deeper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File)(HT Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that a low-pressure area in southeast Jharkhand will move eastward over the next two to three days, bringing widespread rainfall to several neighboring states. According to the IMD's daily bulletin, heavy rain is expected to persist in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and north Odisha for the next three days, and in Northeast India for the next four days. The forecast indicates the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and north Odisha today, and in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Mizoram & Tripura until October 6. Dig deeper

More rain news: Pune district witnesses normal rainfall this season Dig deeper

India's monsoon rains hit five-year low in 2023 due to El Nino, agriculture affected Dig deeper

Latest News

ED raids underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Delhi residence in liquor policy case Dig deeper

Three-storey building collapses in MP's Satna; 2 rescued Dig deeper

India News

Can’t comment on NewsClick’s China link, respect media freedom: US Dig deeper

Union minister claims she waited to meet Trinamool MPs, Mahua Moitra replies Dig deeper

Best Print Read

The Congress is set to launch a “Dalit Gaurav Samvad” through Uttar Pradesh that will begin on October 9, the death anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) founder Kanshi Ram, in an attempt to wrest back the support of Dalits and most backward classes(MBC) in the state. The party’s programme that will last over a month is set to end on November 26, celebrated as Constitution day. The move assumes significance after the Congress support for a caste census nationally after one such state exercise in Bihar announced on Monday, and Rahul Gandhi reiterating the party’s stance of “Jtini abadi, utna haq”(greater population, greater rights). Dig deeper

Global Matters

Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown — a first in U.S. history, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives and throwing the House and its Republican leadership into chaos. It’s nearing the end of the political line for McCarthy, who has said repeatedly that he never gives up, but now has almost no options remaining. Neither the right-flank Republicans who engineered his ouster nor the Democrats who piled on seem open to negotiating. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's latest Tamil film, co-starring Raghava Lawrence, has seen an average performance at the ticket counters. The film fell to ₹2 crore on Tuesday as per early estimates shared on Sacnilk.com. The film had an extended weekend which ended with Gandhi Jayanti on Monday. According to the portal, Chandramukhi 2 recorded 13.10 percent Tamil occupancy and 16.71 percent Telugu occupancy. The film stands at a total 6-day collection of ₹31 crore. It had opened on Thursday at ₹8.25 crore but could never reach the same number during the extended weekend. It showed some respite on Sunday with collection of ₹6.8 crore but did not show any more improvement. Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth and Jyothika's blockbuster Tamil horror comedy, Chandramukhi. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Bollywood celebrities attended the star-studded screening of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's upcoming next, Thank You For Coming, in Mumbai. The star cast of the film - Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi - arrived dressed in stylish looks for the grand event. Many A-listers, including Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Khushi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Anupam Kher, Guru Randhawa, and many more stars, walked the red carpet. Scroll through to find out who wore what for the event below. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

