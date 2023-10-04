Several states brace for downpour; 150 personnel deployed in Kanyakumari | Top updates

A low-pressure area lying over southeast Jharkhand is likely to move nearly eastwards during the next two to three days across West Bengal, triggering widespread rainfall in multiple states in the vicinity, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The weather forecasting agency said in a daily bulletin that heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and north Odisha during the next three days and over Northeast India during the next four days. Ranchi: Commuters on a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in Ranchi, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.(PTI)

The forecast suggests heavy to very heavy rainfall over Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand and north Odisha today and over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Mizoram & Tripura till October 6.

As part of the ongoing transition from the monsoon season to post-monsoon weather patterns in various parts of the country, the Southwest Monsoon, the Met department said, has withdrawn from significant portions of Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh and from the remaining parts of Rajasthan and some areas of Gujarat.

Parts of Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday with the forecast of more rain on Wednesday, prompting district administration in Thiruvananthapuram to declare a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges and Kendriya Vidyalayas for October 4 due to an orange alert for heavy rain in the district.

Thiruvananthapuram district collector Geromic George declared the holiday also in view of the overflowing of some of the canals in the district due to rains in the past few days.

As the rains continued in the state, the IMD issued an orange alert in the southernmost district of the state and a yellow alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.

An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Meanwhile, more than 150 personnel of fire and rescue services have been deployed in Kanyakumari in the wake of incessant rainfall. Schools in the city will remain closed for a second day today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail